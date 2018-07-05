Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

I don't think referees have been protecting him: Brazilian legend Ronaldo backs Neymar

Neymar has recieved a lot of criticism for diving and play-acting during the ongoing World Cup
Bengaluru, July 5: Brazilian legend Ronaldo backs Neymar on his recent criticism for diving and play-acting in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old Brazilian forward is facing some tough criticism, especially after the round-of-16 game against Mexico, where Brazil clinched a 2-0 victory with Neymar's one goal and another assist.

The Mexican coach Juan Carlos Osorio has remarked Neymar's actions during foul as "too much acting". Moreover, former international footballers like Alan Shearer, Peter Schmeichel, Eric Cantona, Pat Nevin etc. have hit him with heavy criticism.

But the 41-year-old former Brazilian striker Ronaldo defends the Paris Saint-Germain forward and feels that the referees have not been protecting him enough.

According to Skysports, the 2002 World-Cup-winning footballer said, "I am against all these opinions (on Neymar acting). He is an intelligent player in his movements and on how to defend himself from being tackled. I don't think referees have been protecting him enough. When people repeatedly hit me I would feel a sense of unfairness. Criticism is nonsense. TV shows and newspapers just want to fill the space."

On the other hand, the 1990 World-Cup-winning German captain Lothar Matthaus has the other opinion as he said Neymar should stop the diving. He lauds the Brazilian star footballer as an excellent player and one of the top five players in the world. Neymar has scored two goals and also has two more assists in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"Neymar doesn't need to act. He's an excellent player and he has everything a high-level player needs. He's one of the top five players in the world, why does he need to act? It doesn't bring him sympathy and it's not good for him," said Matthaus.

During comparison, Matthaus remarked Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as an actor while the Argentine legend Diego Maradona and present Argentine star Lionel Messi didn't act.

The former German midfielder said, "(Diego) Maradona wasn't acting, (Lionel) Messi doesn't act. (Cristiano) Ronaldo is an actor in a different way but not like this. We need players like Neymar in the game but not like this."

    Thursday, July 5, 2018, 13:50 [IST]
