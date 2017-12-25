I-League: Indian Arrows hope to learn from past mistakes as they take on Shillong Lajong

New Delhi, December 25: Indian Arrows and Shillong Lajong FC, the two youngest outfits in the I-League, are looking to shrug off their last defeats and kick-start a fresh campaign when they lock their horns at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on the only Boxing Day fixture on Tuesday (December 26).
Indian Arrows, after their stupendous 3-0 win against Chennai City FC in their opening fixture, have experienced three consecutive defeats in the I-League, but coach Floyd Pinto feels these are just important lessons to learn.
Indian Arrows 🏹 training session in full swing at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 25, 2017
The Arrows will face Northeastern side @lajongfc tomorrow at 2PM IST. #HeroILeague #ARWvLAJ pic.twitter.com/d8pL4yRUft
"Although we're coming to this game at the back of a few defeats, tomorrow we're going to start afresh. We would like to reiterate that those defeats always teach us some important lessons. We have to gather those and execute in the right way," he said.
"We are aware of earlier defeats. But if you see our matches, our opponents could not run riot against us. Yes, we conceded silly goals which cost us the matches but they have been very closely-fought contests until now," Pinto added.
He also stressed that the 'developmental process' is quintessential for these boys than the 'results' in the long run.
"Yes, results are what we play for but for these boys, the playing time and experience is mostly required. They would love to play any opponent on a given day, be it Lajong or Mohun Bagan. Trust me, they're the toughest bunch of boys which I've worked with so far. They've endured a lot and they're learning every day."
Indian Arrows begin their pre-match day training session at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi as they prepare to face… https://t.co/nrOG08qj5X— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 25, 2017
Arrows striker Ninthoi Meetei echoed the same while addressing the media.
"We're learning every day. After the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, it's a platform where we're playing against senior players and we're enjoying the exposure. We've to be on our toes and learn the nuances to be at the top of our game."
Shillong Lajong are coming at the back of a slender defeat against NEROCA FC at their home, but coach Bobby Nongbet feels it was nothing but an 'unlucky affair'.
We are just one day away from taking on the Indian Arrows!— Shillong Lajong FC (@lajongfc) December 25, 2017
They are currently in the 9th position with 3 points from 4 matches played. #ARWvLAJ #GoLajongGo pic.twitter.com/j5GJEJT7ER
"We were the better team on the pitch but unfortunately we ended up on the losing side. It happens in football and you have to move on. We're here and were thinking nothing less than a win tomorrow," Nongbet said.
Meanwhile, Lajong skipper Samuela Lalmuanpuia will not start on Tuesday owing to an injury which aggravated during the NEROCA match.
Indian Arrows vs Shillong Lajong
I-League
Live from Ambedkar Stadium
At 2 pm
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
Source: AIFF Media