I think I've earned this chance and have worked very hard: Iago Aspas

Bengaluru, May 30: Spanish national team head coach Julen Lopetegui has surprisingly selected Iago Aspas over Alvaro Morata in the final 23-member squad for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. While the decision has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Aspas believes that he has earned this opportunity with hard work.
Playing in his first season for Premier League team Chelsea, the 25-year-old striker Morata had a disappointing season as he scored 15 goals in 48 matches, including 11 goals in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Aspas had a better season for the Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo where he netted 23 times in 37 games, including 22 goals in the La Liga competition.
While Aspas believes that he deserves this chance over the Chelsea striker, he also revealed that they have spoken after that decision. According to Marca, the Celta striker said, "I've spoken to Morata but it is a decision that the coach had to make, he has been left out as have many other good players.
"In the last World Cup, Gotze scored the winning goal in the final and he isn't going to be in this World Cup. If you have a bad year, it gives another player a chance to be here."
After making his international debut in 2016 under Lopetegui, Aspas has played eight games for Spain where he has scored a total of four goals. Though Aspas hasn't talked to the coach yet, he is very excited to be part of the world's most prestigious football tournament.
"I haven't talked to the coach yet, but since I've been here he has used me in many positions and I don't know where I'm going to play yet.
"Of course, I'd like to start every game but that's the same for me and every other player in the 23. It is a virtue that the coach sees me as being able to help the team, even if it is just for a few minutes on the field, but I think I've earned this chance and have worked very hard."
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played from June 14 to July 15 where Spain is in Group B alongside Morocco, Iran and Euro 2016 champions Portugal. The 2010 World Cup champions Spain will begin their upcoming World Cup campaign on June 15 against Portugal.
