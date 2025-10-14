Football Iceland And France Share Points In World Cup Qualifier After Late Equaliser By Hlynsson In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Iceland drew 2-2 with France. Despite leading twice, France could not secure victory as Kristian Hlynsson equalised late in the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

France moved a step closer to securing their spot in the World Cup, despite their perfect start in Group D ending with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Although they have already secured at least a play-off place through their Nations League performance, France aims to qualify directly by topping the group. Without Kylian Mbappe, who was injured, France couldn't secure a fourth consecutive win as their comeback efforts fell short in Reykjavik.

Victor Palsson gave Iceland an unexpected lead in the 39th minute, capitalising on France's failure to clear a set-piece. Christopher Nkunku missed a close-range opportunity but redeemed himself with an impressive goal in the 63rd minute to level the score. Substitute Maghnes Akliouche then assisted Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored from close range on his full debut for France just five minutes later.

However, Iceland quickly responded when Kristian Hlynsson broke through and calmly scored past Mike Maignan, keeping Iceland's play-off hopes alive. The match ended with both teams sharing points, leaving France to return in November to secure their World Cup spot.

France has shown resilience by remaining unbeaten in seven matches where they conceded first, winning four of them. Despite this, Didier Deschamps will be disappointed that his team lost their lead after working hard to gain it. France had 20 shots compared to Iceland's four but failed to capitalise fully on their chances.

Currently leading Group D by three points, Les Bleus remain unbeaten in their last 16 World Cup qualifiers. They aim to secure their place in next year's tournament by defeating Ukraine on November 13. This determination highlights their strong position and readiness for future challenges.