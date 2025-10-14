English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Iceland And France Share Points In World Cup Qualifier After Late Equaliser By Hlynsson

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Iceland drew 2-2 with France. Despite leading twice, France could not secure victory as Kristian Hlynsson equalised late in the match.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

France moved a step closer to securing their spot in the World Cup, despite their perfect start in Group D ending with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Although they have already secured at least a play-off place through their Nations League performance, France aims to qualify directly by topping the group. Without Kylian Mbappe, who was injured, France couldn't secure a fourth consecutive win as their comeback efforts fell short in Reykjavik.

Victor Palsson gave Iceland an unexpected lead in the 39th minute, capitalising on France's failure to clear a set-piece. Christopher Nkunku missed a close-range opportunity but redeemed himself with an impressive goal in the 63rd minute to level the score. Substitute Maghnes Akliouche then assisted Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored from close range on his full debut for France just five minutes later.

Iceland Draws with France in World Cup Qualifier

However, Iceland quickly responded when Kristian Hlynsson broke through and calmly scored past Mike Maignan, keeping Iceland's play-off hopes alive. The match ended with both teams sharing points, leaving France to return in November to secure their World Cup spot.

France has shown resilience by remaining unbeaten in seven matches where they conceded first, winning four of them. Despite this, Didier Deschamps will be disappointed that his team lost their lead after working hard to gain it. France had 20 shots compared to Iceland's four but failed to capitalise fully on their chances.

Currently leading Group D by three points, Les Bleus remain unbeaten in their last 16 World Cup qualifiers. They aim to secure their place in next year's tournament by defeating Ukraine on November 13. This determination highlights their strong position and readiness for future challenges.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out