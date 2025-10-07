IFA Shield 2025: Teams, Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The West Bengal-based football authority Indian Football Association, is set to host the 125th edition of the IFA Shield, which will commence on Wednesday (October 8).
Two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG, will take part in the competition, as eight teams will lock horns for the prestigious domestic competition in Kolkata. Once a giant in domestic competitions, the IFA Shield has been more of a modest and localized competition in recent times.
East Bengal is the most successful team in the competition, having won the tournament 29 times in their history. The Mariners, on the other hand, have won it 20 times.
Group A: East Bengal, Sreenidi Deccan, Namdhari
Group B: Mohun Bagan SG, United SC, Gokulam Kerala
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the ISL clubs, whereas Gokulam, Sreenidi and Namdhari play in the I-League. United SC participate in the I-League 2, third tier of Indian football.
The tournament will be played across Kolkata and its suburbs. The final will be played on October 18 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake. Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Bankimanjali Stadium and Kalyani Stadium will host the group stage fixtures.
8 Oct: East Bengal vs Namdhari 3:00 pm
11 Oct: Namdhari vs Sreenidi Deccan 3:00 pm
14 Oct: Sreenidi Deccan vs East Bengal 3:00 pm
9 Oct: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala 3:00 pm
12 Oct: Gokulam Kerala vs United SC 3:00 pm
15 Oct: United SC vs Mohun Bagan 3:00 pm
18 Oct: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner - Salt Lake Stadium, 7:30 PM
**The Group Stage match-specific venue is yet to be announced
As per Wikipedia, the Winners of IFA Shield will get Rs 5 Lakh, while the Runners-Up team will be handed a Rs 3 Lakh prize money.