Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Casillas to join Porto's backroom staff as he continues recovery from heart attack

By Opta
Iker Casillas
Porto have confirmed Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack in May, will join their backroom staff ahead of the upcoming season.

Madrid, July 15: Iker Casillas is to work with Porto's backroom staff as he continues his recovery from a heart attack.

Former Real Madrid and Spain star Casillas was rushed to hospital after collapsing in a training session on May 1.

The 38-year-old was discharged five days later, and he acknowledged at the time that he was unsure what the future held.

Reports later claimed Casillas had decided to retire, though those suggestions were denied by the player.

While Casillas will not be a part of Porto's first-team squad heading into next season, the goalkeeper has not officially called time on his career and will instead take up a role helping to manage relations between the players, coaching staff and directors at Estadio do Dragao for the time being.

"I'm going to do something different than I usually did, which was to be on the pitch," Casillas told Porto's TV channel.

"I'll try to make the connection between the team and the club. The coach talked to me last season when my situation happened, and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes."

More IKER CASILLAS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue