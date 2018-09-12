Ilkay Gundogan to reject Barcelona for new Manchester City contract

Bengaluru, September 12: Germany international midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is ready to reject interest from Barcelona in January and open talks over a new Manchester City deal.
The German midfielder still has two years left on his £90,000-a-week contract and is happy to stay at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola despite interest from La Liga holders Barcelona.
The 27-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan and a number of clubs in the Bundesliga, back where he started his career. But the former Borussia Dortmund star wants to commit his long-term future to City and is keen to sign improved terms.
A source close to Manchester City said as per The Sun: “Ilkay is happy here and the club want to keep him.
"There is interest in him but it is expected he will stay.
“He loves playing under Pep, but who wouldn't? He also enjoys living in Manchester and the city and club as a whole.
“There's still a couple of years left on his contract but he has been great since joining and it won't be long until it's all sorted we hope.”
Gundogan joined Manchester City from Dortmund in 2016 for £20m on a four-year deal. The German international has gone on to win the Premier League title, EFL Cup and Community Shield with the club and make 44 Premier League appearances.
The Blaugrana were hoping to lure Gundogan to the Camp Nou in January, but the midfielder is understood to be happy playing under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.
Barcelona, meanwhile, still hold a strong interest in Manchester United star Paul Pogba. They made a failed attempt to bring the Frenchman to Camp Nou in the summer and will be hoping that they will have better luck next time as the World Cup winner continues to be in the middle of a problematic time at Old Trafford with the manager Jose Mourinho.