Football India vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: IND vs IRN Line Ups Out; Chhangte, Jeakson Sit Out Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025, 17:28 [IST]

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, LIVE Score & Updates: The Indian football team is set for a daunting challenge on Monday when they square off against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan. The clash pits world No. 133 India against 20th-ranked Iran, one of Asia's most accomplished sides.

India, however, arrive at this contest with momentum on their side. In their opening group game, the Blue Tigers shocked hosts Tajikistan with a 2-1 victory. It was a dream start for new head coach Khalid Jamil, who took charge recently and has already managed to instill a sense of belief and resilience in his players. The result has boosted India's confidence ahead of what will undoubtedly be their sternest test of the tournament.

India vs Iran Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup: Iran Playing XI Seyedpayam, Ramin, Naderi, Amin Hazbavi, Amirhossein, Zadegan, Cheshmi, Rahimabadi, Ahmadi, Aliyari, Nor Afkan. India vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Absentees... Khalid Jamil have left out start forward Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jeakson Singh for this crucial clash. India vs Iran Live Updates: India Playing XI IND XI: Gurpreet, Rahul Bheke, Anwar, Sandesh, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh, Vikram Partap, Irfan, Uvais, Farooq, Kuruniyan. India vs Iran Live Updates, Football: Player Focus... India will need to be wary of Sepahan forward Majid Aliyari, who made his Iran debut in the Asian giant's opening game against Afghanistan. The 29-year-old scored a brace and is presently the top scorer of the competition. India vs Iran Live Score, Football: India Squad Full Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Iran's credentials speak for themselves. They are three-time AFC Asian Cup champions and have featured in seven FIFA World Cups, including three consecutive editions from 2014 to 2022, and are already set for the 2026 showpiece. With such pedigree, they stand as the highest-ranked nation in this competition and the clear favorites to top the group.

For India, this game is not only about points but also about proving their progress on the international stage. Jamil has emphasized the importance of team unity, highlighting how collective effort was crucial in securing the surprise win over Tajikistan. Against Iran, a side brimming with experience and technical quality, discipline and compactness will be key. India will look to their attacking spark from the first game, while hoping their defense can withstand Iran's relentless pressure.

The historical record, however, is heavily tilted in Iran's favor. In six meetings so far, Iran have emerged victorious four times. India's two wins came in the early years, with their last triumph against the Iranians dating back to 1959. More than six decades later, the Blue Tigers will attempt to script a new chapter.

While the odds clearly favor Iran, football has often witnessed underdog stories, and India will aim to add their name to that list once again. The win against Tajikistan has already lifted spirits, but a strong performance against Iran would further signal that this Indian side is beginning to punch above its weight.

As the Blue Tigers take the field in Hisor, fans will watch with hope that Jamil's men can rise to the occasion and at least challenge Asia's giants, if not pull off another stunning upset.