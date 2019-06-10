Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian coach Stimac has a problem of plenty

By
It was an encouraging display by a young Indian despite the absence of many first team regulars like Sunil Chhetri
It was an encouraging display by a young Indian despite the absence of many first team regulars like Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru, June 10: Indian football team's newly-appointed head coach Igor Stimac admitted that he has a problem of plenty when it comes to selection as there is healthy competition for every slot in the team.

Talking in a jovial manner after India's 1-0 win over Thailand, which helped them finish third in the King's Cup, the Croat said, "I've competition in my team for every place, and that's what makes me helpless as a coach".

It was an encouraging display by a young Indian side to beat a very good Thailand team despite first team regulars like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal and Pronay Halder playing no part in the match at all.

Anirudh Thapa scored the winner for India the lead on the 17th minute.

It was the Blue Tigers' second straight win over the War Elephants, having beaten them 4-1 at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in January.

"The result was a result of excellent defending. That was fantastic. Nothing to say about that. Just congratulations," he said.

"I was a defender playing at the top level. I can show a few things to the boys, and that's what we've been doing in the last two weeks -- explaining things to the players, and working on the pitch," he added.

"In the second half, Thailand were very organised. They were trying to attack from the wings, and put quality crosses. But as I said before, my defenders were fantastic. It was just not possible for Thailand to score with my defenders working like this," Stimac added.

"After we scored the goal, we allowed Thailand to take possession. We didn't insist on possession. We tried to hold, and hurt them on counter attacks," he reflected. "Off one such counter, we could've finished the game in the first-half itself. But two of my players were a little bit indecisive in front of the goalkeeper," he explained.

"I would like to thank all my players, staffs for helping to fulfil what we wanted to do in the last two weeks. Congratulations to everyone in AIFF too. I'm particularly happy because the people in India supported us after we lost the first game. I'm proud of the players. There're so many young players in the team."

Curacao won the title after beating Vietnam 5-4 on penalties. The two sides were locked 1-1 at the end of the regular time.

More INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue