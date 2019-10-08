Football
Injury-hit Germany without Gundogan, Tah for Argentina clash

By Nicholas Mcgee
Ilkay Gundogan
Joachim Low is not putting a great deal of expectation on his injury-hit Germany side for their friendly with Argentina

Dortmund, October 8: Ilkay Gundogan and Jonathan Tah will join a long list of Germany absentees after they were each ruled out of their friendly with Argentina.

Die Mannschaft take on La Albiceleste in a rematch of the 2014 World Cup final won by Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka and Matthias Ginter are all unavailable, and coach Joachim Low revealed Manchester City midfielder Gundogan and Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah will also miss out.

Tah has an illness, while Gundogan is struggling with a muscle problem, though he could return for Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Estonia.

Marco Reus is a doubt with a minor knee injury, with Robin Koch and Sebastian Rudy having been called up to the squad following the spate of withdrawals.

"You just have to live with that. It is not a situation I wished and would want. It is not an ideal situation. It is rare to have so many absences," Low said on Tuesday.

"It is a tense situation and not a happy one. It will be difficult to have high expectations from the team. But the team will be engaged and serious because Argentina are a tough opponent."

On Reus, Low added: "We will have to see. He will train this evening and then we will see if it makes sense to use him."

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
