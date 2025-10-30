Football Inter Milan Triumphs 3-0 Against Fiorentina As Chivu's Team Bounces Back In Serie A Inter Milan secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Fiorentina at San Siro. Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice, while Petar Sucic added another goal to lift Inter to third place in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:13 [IST]

Inter Milan secured a 3-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro, bouncing back from their recent 3-1 loss to Napoli. Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice, with Petar Sucic adding another, moving Inter to third in Serie A. They are now three points behind the reigning champions and Roma.

In the first half, both teams had a quiet start. However, Inter's Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco tested Fiorentina's goalkeeper David De Gea before halftime. Despite these efforts, the score remained level at the break.

Inter intensified their attack in the second half. Dimarco missed a chance after a pass from Lautaro Martinez. However, Calhanoglu broke the deadlock in the 66th minute with a precise shot from outside the box that left De Gea helpless.

Soon after, Sucic doubled Inter's lead by skillfully maneuvering past Pietro Comuzzo and finishing calmly past De Gea. This goal further solidified Inter's dominance in the match.

Calhanoglu sealed the victory with a penalty after Mattia Viti fouled Ange-Yoan Bonny, earning his second yellow card. The Turkish midfielder has scored five goals this season in just seven appearances, matching his total from last season's 29 games.

Inter generated an impressive 2.72 expected goals (xG) from 22 shots compared to Fiorentina’s 0.77 xG from ten attempts. This statistical advantage highlights Inter’s attacking prowess throughout the match.

The victory marks Inter's strong home form this season, winning four of their first five home league matches for only the third time in fifteen seasons. Calhanoglu has also been particularly effective against Fiorentina, scoring more goals against them than any other team in Europe’s top leagues.