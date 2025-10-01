Football Inter Milan Dominates Slavia Praha With 3-0 Victory As Lautaro Martinez Scores Twice Inter Milan continued their strong Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha. Lautaro Martinez scored two goals, showcasing his scoring prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:28 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan continued their strong start in the Champions League, securing a 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha. Lautaro Martinez was instrumental, scoring twice, while Denzel Dumfries added another goal. Inter's defence remained solid, achieving back-to-back clean sheets and earning six points from two matches. The match at San Siro saw Inter capitalise on a mistake by Praha's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek, with Martinez scoring first.

Martinez's performance was pivotal as he intercepted Stanek's pass and scored with a first-time shot. Just four minutes later, Marcus Thuram assisted Dumfries for the second goal. Thuram had previously scored both goals in their 2-0 win against Ajax. Despite missing a chance to extend their lead when Petar Sucic's effort was cleared off the line by Stepan Chaloupek, Inter maintained control.

In the 65th minute, Martinez sealed the win by finishing a well-executed move from Alessandro Bastoni's cross. This victory marked another successful outing for Cristian Chivu’s team. "7 - Lautaro Martnez is the first player to score for Inter in seven different seasons in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. Footprint."

Inter generated an impressive 3.67 expected goals (xG) from 21 attempts, while limiting Praha to just 0.12 xG from three shots. Martinez has now matched Adriano and Hernan Crespo with three braces in the Champions League for Inter. Only Alessandro Altobelli has more European competition goals for Inter than Martinez.

Praha struggled against Italian teams in European competitions, failing to win any of their nine away matches (D1 L8). They have conceded an average of 2.2 goals per match during these encounters.

The Nerazzurri’s performance highlights their attacking prowess and defensive solidity under Chivu’s guidance. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this form will be crucial for further success in Europe’s elite competition.