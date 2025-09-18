Football Inter Triumphs Over Ajax 2-0 In Champions League Opener Thanks To Thuram's Two Goals Inter Milan secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Ajax in their Champions League opener, with Marcus Thuram scoring both goals. The win highlights Inter's effective set-piece strategy and marks a positive start after last season's disappointment. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Inter Milan began their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Marcus Thuram was instrumental, scoring both goals. Last season, Inter suffered a heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Their Serie A start has been lacklustre, but this win in Amsterdam was crucial for Cristian Chivu's side.

Inter initially thought they had a penalty in the 35th minute, but VAR overturned it due to Thuram's foul on Youri Baas. Ajax had a chance to take the lead five minutes later when Mika Godts faced Yann Sommer one-on-one. However, Sommer denied the Belgian forward, keeping the score level.

Thuram capitalised on Ajax's missed opportunity by scoring two minutes later. He headed in from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner, giving Inter the lead. Just after halftime, Thuram repeated his feat with another header from Calhanoglu's delivery, securing Inter's advantage.

Ajax struggled to create clear chances throughout the match. Kasper Dolberg came close with a late attempt that went wide. The hosts managed only two shots on target as Inter maintained control in the second half. This defensive solidity was key to their success.

Set-Piece Mastery and Historical Context

Thuram's performance marked his fifth goal in eight Champions League matches, achieving his second brace in this competition. His first brace was for Borussia Monchengladbach against Real Madrid in October 2020. Notably, this is only the fourth time in Champions League history that a player scored two headed goals from corner assists by the same teammate.

Despite Simone Inzaghi's departure, Inter continues to excel at set-pieces. Since last season began, they have scored six goals from corners in the Champions League—more than any other team. Calhanoglu also achieved two assists in one game for the second time; his first was for Bayer Leverkusen against Zenit in October 2014.

This victory not only boosts Inter’s confidence but also highlights their tactical strengths and Thuram’s growing influence on European nights.