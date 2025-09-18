Football Inter Shows Maturity In Champions League Victory Against Ajax With Key Goals From Thuram Cristian Chivu commended Inter's tactical maturity following their 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League. Marcus Thuram's two headers showcased the team's effective corner strategy and solid performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Inter Milan's recent 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League highlighted their growth, according to Cristian Chivu. The team, last year's finalists, began their campaign with a decisive win against the Dutch club. Marcus Thuram was instrumental, scoring two headers from Hakan Calhanoglu's corners, one in each half. This performance marked Inter's first opening win in the Champions League since the 2018-19 season.

Thuram has now netted five goals in his last eight Champions League appearances, achieving his second brace in the competition. Inter have excelled at scoring from corners, leading all teams with six goals since last season. Chivu praised his team's maturity and execution in neutralising Ajax's strengths, particularly their passing game in the final third. "We tried to stay in their half," Chivu told Sky Sports Italia.

Inter focused on recovering possession quickly and launching vertical passes to disrupt Ajax's play. Their strategy paid off as they limited Ajax's effective ball movement to areas where Inter felt comfortable defending. This tactical approach allowed them to maintain control throughout the match.

Marcus Thuram became only the second Inter player to score two headers in a single Champions League match, following Hernan Crespo's feat against Ajax in November 2002. Reflecting on his performance, Thuram expressed gratitude for Calhanoglu's precise corner deliveries. "Thanks to two very well-taken corners by Calhanoglu!" he said to Prime.

The team was pleased with their defensive performance as they kept a clean sheet against Ajax. Thuram noted that responding positively after their previous result against Juventus was crucial for them.

Chivu acknowledged the importance of this victory for his players' efforts and development. He emphasised that they were close before and that this win demonstrated their progress and maturity on the European stage.