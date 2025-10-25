Football Inter's Cristian Chivu Expects Tough Challenge Against Struggling Napoli In Serie A Cristian Chivu anticipates a challenging match against Napoli, who are facing difficulties after recent losses. Both teams have key players unavailable, raising the stakes for this Serie A clash. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan is set to face a challenging match against Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions. Inter currently sits second in the league, just above Napoli due to goal difference. They are on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions, including a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Napoli has suffered two consecutive defeats, losing 1-0 to Torino and 6-2 to PSV.

Cristian Chivu, Inter's manager, emphasised that past performances won't matter much in this encounter. "We're playing against the Italian champions, and their ambitions are still very high. It will be a hard-fought game, and everyone wants to bring home the result," he stated during a press conference. Chivu is aware of the threat posed by Napoli despite their recent setbacks.

Napoli faces challenges with injuries as Alex Meret is out due to a foot fracture sustained during training. Additionally, Rasmus Hojlund will miss the game because of a muscle injury. Hojlund has been crucial for Napoli this season, scoring four goals in six appearances across all competitions. On the other hand, Inter's Ange-Yoan Bonny has been instrumental in their recent success with two goals and three assists in their last five Serie A matches.

Matteo Politano of Napoli is another player to watch. He has scored three goals against Inter in his career but hasn't found the net in his last 15 league games. His longest goalless streak was 18 matches between October 2022 and May 2023. Politano's performance could be pivotal for Napoli's chances.

Chivu acknowledged the significance of this match but cautioned against overemphasising its impact on the season. "This is an important game and we can't deny the evidence. But it's too early to say," he remarked. He stressed that many teams have already faced defeats twice this season, highlighting the competitive nature of Serie A.

The atmosphere at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be intense, requiring mental readiness from Inter players. Antonio Conte did not address the media before the match, but reports suggest Napoli might struggle without key players like Meret and Hojlund.

Historical Context and Predictions

Historically, Napoli has been strong at home against Inter, winning 38 Serie A matches (D22 L19). However, they have lost two of their last three league games (W1), matching their losses from their previous 31 games combined (W20 D9). If they lose again on Saturday, it would mark their worst start since the 2009-10 season.

Inter Milan has been formidable away from home since last season's start, securing 12 clean sheets on the road—more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues during this period. The Opta win probability gives Inter a slight edge with a 39.4% chance of victory compared to Napoli's 32.2%, while a draw stands at 28.4%.

Both teams have drawn their last three Serie A meetings (all ending 1-1), equalling their total draws from their previous twelve encounters (two wins for Napoli and seven for Inter). The upcoming clash promises another closely contested battle as both sides aim to secure crucial points early in the season.

The match between these two giants will likely be fiercely contested given their history and current form. Both teams are eager to prove themselves early in this Serie A campaign amidst tight competition at the top of the table.