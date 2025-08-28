Inter Miami Stages Remarkable Comeback To Defeat Orlando City 3-1 In Leagues Cup Semi-Final

I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

Lionel Messi's double strike propelled Inter Miami to a thrilling 3-1 victory over Orlando City, securing their place in the Leagues Cup final. Trailing 1-0 with just 13 minutes left, Messi's return from injury proved pivotal as he scored twice to overturn the deficit. Javier Mascherano's team showed resilience to clinch the win.

Orlando City had an early chance when Ivan Angulo missed a clear opportunity in the 23rd minute. Despite this, they took the lead in first-half stoppage time. Marco Pasalic capitalised on a defensive error, firing into the net after Maximiliano Falcon's clearance rebounded off him.

The match shifted dramatically in the second half. David Brekalo received his second yellow card for fouling Tadeo Allende inside the box. Messi converted the penalty, levelling the score at 1-1. Orlando struggled with ten men, and Messi soon added another goal after a clever exchange with Jordi Alba.

In stoppage time, substitute Telasco Segovia sealed Miami's victory by scoring after being set up by Luis Suarez. This ensured Miami's progression to face Seattle Sounders in Sunday's final at Lumen Field.

Seattle Sounders secured their spot in the final by defeating LA Galaxy 2-0. Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring early, while Andrew Thomas made crucial saves to maintain their lead. Osaze De Rosario extended their advantage with a solo effort before Nouhou Tolo was sent off late in the game.

The upcoming final will be significant as both Seattle and Miami aim for their second Leagues Cup title appearance. Miami hopes to become the first team to win multiple titles, with Messi now just one goal behind Denis Bouanga's all-time record of 13 goals in the competition.

Historically, no team has appeared in multiple Leagues Cup finals until now. Eight different clubs have featured across four finals: Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL, Leon, Seattle, Miami, Nashville SC, Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC. Sunday's match will mark a milestone for both finalists.