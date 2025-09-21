English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match Today on TV and Online?

By

Inter Miami host DC United in a crucial Eastern Conference clash at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on (Saturday, September 20).

The Herons, sitting sixth in the standings with 49 points from 27 matches (14W-6L-7D), are pushing for a strong finish to secure a playoff spot and potentially challenge for the Supporters' Shield, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union but with three games in hand.

Inter Miami vs DC United
Lionel Messi (Image: Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi's form remains pivotal, having notched 20 goals in 21 appearances this season, marking back-to-back 20-goal campaigns—the fifth player in MLS history to achieve this. Inter Miami enter on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 midweek win over Seattle Sounders in MLS action, with Messi and Jordi Alba scoring before halftime. Their attack has been prolific, contributing 57 goals league-wide, the most in MLS, though defensive lapses have seen seven conceded in the last three games across competitions.

D.C. United, mired in 14th place with 25 points from 30 matches (5W-15L-10D), are already eliminated from playoffs and playing for pride. Under head coach René Weiler since mid-August, they've steadied with a five-match unbeaten run. However, their away form is dismal, with just one win in the last 13 overall matches, and they've lost four of six recent home games prior to the Orlando draw.

Historically, D.C. hold a slight edge with four wins in 10 meetings to Inter Miami's three, but the Herons are unbeaten in the last four (2W-2D), including a 1-1 draw on August 23 at Audi Field.

Team News

Inter Miami

  • Key Return: Center-back Tomas Aviles is back from a one-match red card suspension against Charlotte FC.
  • Out: Forward Luis Suárez remains suspended (final game of a three-match ban for spitting in the Leagues Cup final aftermath). Attacker Fafà Picault is sidelined with an injury from international duty with Haiti. Several squad depth issues persist, with coach Javier Mascherano noting limited options (only 15 outfield players in the recent Seattle squad).
  • Doubts: None major; Messi is fit and expected to start after international break rest.
  • Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcón, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Gómez; Messi, Taylor, Campana.

DC United

  • Key Players: Benteke leads the attack, with Hopkins and Pirani key in midfield transitions. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza has 83 saves in 22 appearances.
  • Out: Midfielder Hosei Kijima misses a second straight game with a thigh injury but is nearing return.
  • Doubts: None reported; focus on exploiting Miami's defense.
  • Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Barraza; Antley, Bartlett, McVey, Murrell; Kann, Pirani; Hopkins, Stroud, Dajome; Benteke.

Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming Details

Country/Region Date (Local) Kick-off Time (Local) Where to Watch/Live Stream
India Sunday, September 21 5:00 a.m. IST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no TV telecast
UK Sunday, September 21 12:30 a.m. BST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
USA Saturday, September 20 7:30 p.m. ET Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no national TV
Bangladesh Sunday, September 21 5:30 a.m. BST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
Australia Sunday, September 21 9:30 a.m. AEST (East Coast) Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
Argentina Saturday, September 20 8:30 p.m. ART Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
Mexico Saturday, September 20 6:30 p.m. CST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); Tubi (Spanish language in some cases)
Nigeria Sunday, September 21 12:30 a.m. WAT Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
Saudi Arabia Sunday, September 21 4:30 a.m. AST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

Story first published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 5:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out