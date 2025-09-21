Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match Today on TV and Online?

Inter Miami host DC United in a crucial Eastern Conference clash at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on (Saturday, September 20).
The Herons, sitting sixth in the standings with 49 points from 27 matches (14W-6L-7D), are pushing for a strong finish to secure a playoff spot and potentially challenge for the Supporters' Shield, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union but with three games in hand.
Lionel Messi's form remains pivotal, having notched 20 goals in 21 appearances this season, marking back-to-back 20-goal campaigns—the fifth player in MLS history to achieve this. Inter Miami enter on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 midweek win over Seattle Sounders in MLS action, with Messi and Jordi Alba scoring before halftime. Their attack has been prolific, contributing 57 goals league-wide, the most in MLS, though defensive lapses have seen seven conceded in the last three games across competitions.
D.C. United, mired in 14th place with 25 points from 30 matches (5W-15L-10D), are already eliminated from playoffs and playing for pride. Under head coach René Weiler since mid-August, they've steadied with a five-match unbeaten run. However, their away form is dismal, with just one win in the last 13 overall matches, and they've lost four of six recent home games prior to the Orlando draw.
Historically,
D.C.
hold
a
slight
edge
with
four
wins
in
10
meetings
to
Inter
Miami's
three,
but
the
Herons
are
unbeaten
in
the
last
four
(2W-2D),
including
a
1-1
draw
on
August
23
at
Audi
Field.
|Country/Region
|Date (Local)
|Kick-off Time (Local)
|Where to Watch/Live Stream
|India
|Sunday, September 21
|5:00 a.m. IST
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no TV telecast
|UK
|Sunday, September 21
|12:30 a.m. BST
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
|USA
|Saturday, September 20
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no national TV
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, September 21
|5:30 a.m. BST
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
|Australia
|Sunday, September 21
|9:30 a.m. AEST (East Coast)
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
|Argentina
|Saturday, September 20
|8:30 p.m. ART
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
|Mexico
|Saturday, September 20
|6:30 p.m. CST
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); Tubi (Spanish language in some cases)
|Nigeria
|Sunday, September 21
|12:30 a.m. WAT
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
|Saudi Arabia
|Sunday, September 21
|4:30 a.m. AST
|Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)