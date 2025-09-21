Football Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match Today on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 5:00 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Inter Miami host DC United in a crucial Eastern Conference clash at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on (Saturday, September 20).

The Herons, sitting sixth in the standings with 49 points from 27 matches (14W-6L-7D), are pushing for a strong finish to secure a playoff spot and potentially challenge for the Supporters' Shield, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union but with three games in hand.

Lionel Messi's form remains pivotal, having notched 20 goals in 21 appearances this season, marking back-to-back 20-goal campaigns—the fifth player in MLS history to achieve this. Inter Miami enter on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 midweek win over Seattle Sounders in MLS action, with Messi and Jordi Alba scoring before halftime. Their attack has been prolific, contributing 57 goals league-wide, the most in MLS, though defensive lapses have seen seven conceded in the last three games across competitions.

D.C. United, mired in 14th place with 25 points from 30 matches (5W-15L-10D), are already eliminated from playoffs and playing for pride. Under head coach René Weiler since mid-August, they've steadied with a five-match unbeaten run. However, their away form is dismal, with just one win in the last 13 overall matches, and they've lost four of six recent home games prior to the Orlando draw. Historically, D.C. hold a slight edge with four wins in 10 meetings to Inter Miami's three, but the Herons are unbeaten in the last four (2W-2D), including a 1-1 draw on August 23 at Audi Field.

Team News Inter Miami Key Return: Center-back Tomas Aviles is back from a one-match red card suspension against Charlotte FC.

Center-back Tomas Aviles is back from a one-match red card suspension against Charlotte FC. Out: Forward Luis Suárez remains suspended (final game of a three-match ban for spitting in the Leagues Cup final aftermath). Attacker Fafà Picault is sidelined with an injury from international duty with Haiti. Several squad depth issues persist, with coach Javier Mascherano noting limited options (only 15 outfield players in the recent Seattle squad).

Forward Luis Suárez remains suspended (final game of a three-match ban for spitting in the Leagues Cup final aftermath). Attacker Fafà Picault is sidelined with an injury from international duty with Haiti. Several squad depth issues persist, with coach Javier Mascherano noting limited options (only 15 outfield players in the recent Seattle squad). Doubts: None major; Messi is fit and expected to start after international break rest.

None major; Messi is fit and expected to start after international break rest. Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcón, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Gómez; Messi, Taylor, Campana. DC United Key Players: Benteke leads the attack, with Hopkins and Pirani key in midfield transitions. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza has 83 saves in 22 appearances.

Benteke leads the attack, with Hopkins and Pirani key in midfield transitions. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza has 83 saves in 22 appearances. Out: Midfielder Hosei Kijima misses a second straight game with a thigh injury but is nearing return.

Midfielder Hosei Kijima misses a second straight game with a thigh injury but is nearing return. Doubts: None reported; focus on exploiting Miami's defense.

None reported; focus on exploiting Miami's defense. Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Barraza; Antley, Bartlett, McVey, Murrell; Kann, Pirani; Hopkins, Stroud, Dajome; Benteke. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming Details Country/Region Date (Local) Kick-off Time (Local) Where to Watch/Live Stream India Sunday, September 21 5:00 a.m. IST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no TV telecast UK Sunday, September 21 12:30 a.m. BST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) USA Saturday, September 20 7:30 p.m. ET Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); no national TV Bangladesh Sunday, September 21 5:30 a.m. BST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Australia Sunday, September 21 9:30 a.m. AEST (East Coast) Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Argentina Saturday, September 20 8:30 p.m. ART Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Mexico Saturday, September 20 6:30 p.m. CST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass); Tubi (Spanish language in some cases) Nigeria Sunday, September 21 12:30 a.m. WAT Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Saudi Arabia Sunday, September 21 4:30 a.m. AST Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)