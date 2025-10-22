Football Inter Must Not Get Carried Away Despite Dominant Winning Streak, Warns Cristian Chivu Cristian Chivu cautions his Inter team against complacency following a commanding 4-0 victory. He highlights the importance of maintaining focus as they progress in the Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:46 [IST]

Inter Milan secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise, marking their seventh consecutive win across all competitions. Cristian Chivu, however, cautioned his team against complacency. The Italian side had to wait until the 41st minute for Denzel Dumfries to score, assisted by Yann Bisseck. Lautaro Martinez then doubled the lead just before half-time with his 24th Champions League goal.

After the break, Inter continued their dominance. Hakan Calhanoglu maintained his perfect penalty record in the competition, converting after Kevin Mac Allister's handball. Francesco Pio Esposito missed an opportunity but eventually scored to seal Inter's joint-largest Champions League victory margin. Despite this success, Chivu stressed the importance of staying focused for the remainder of the campaign.

In a post-match press conference, Chivu highlighted the challenges ahead despite their winning streak. "They caught us off guard for ten minutes, but we wanted to win," he stated. He praised his team's response and enjoyment of victories and clean sheets but reminded them of the journey still ahead.

Chivu emphasised that while they could perform well until April, ultimate judgement would come from results. He urged honest discussions within the team and warned against overconfidence. Inter now faces a crucial match against Serie A champions Napoli as they aim to maintain pressure on AC Milan at the league summit.

Inter is one of three teams with a perfect record in their first three Champions League matches, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Despite this achievement, Chivu remains focused on long-term goals and insists on maintaining discipline throughout the season.