Inter want Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri: Whom Lampard should Sell

Bengaluru, April 8: Frank Lampard’s option for the left-back role has been a topic of discussion among fans for quite a while and as it stands, there is likely to be a new addition in the Summer.
Both Emerson and Marcos Alonso has had a fair amount of chances this season to impress the new boss, however, they haven't won over the English boss who now wants a new option at the left-back in Summer.
Italian giants Inter Milan reportedly have been alerted with the situation and as per latest reports, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is now ready to raid his former club over the signature of one of the duo.
Inter have reportedly sanctioned a €130m summer budget with the Italian side looking to sign four players. Both the Chelsea stars Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso are on that list.
While Inter do have Cristian Biraghi, Kwadwo Asamoah and Ashley Young on their books in the left-flank however none of them seems to have a prolonged future over there. Biraghi has failed to impress in the unusual wingback position while Asamoah’s growing injury issues have kept him out of action for most of the 2019-20 campaign.
Conte now wants a player who can rotate with veteran Ashley Young for the very crucial left wingback position and both Alonso and Emerson suits the bill having worked with the Italian earlier and having previous experience of Serie A.
Conte’s love and trust for his ex-players are well known and now it will be interesting to see whom he successfully pursues in the end.
Numbers between Emerson and Lampard
Emerson was the starting left-back during the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, having won the spot from Alonso and performing well for the Blues. However, after the Italian picked up a hamstring injury in September his influence within the side gradually lessened.
Alonso took his chances in the meantime and before the league delay, was turning out to be one of the best players for them. The Spaniard has played 20 games so far compared to Emerson who has 18 games to his name. Alonso has scored four goals with three assist to his name while Emerson has been responsible for only one goal.
Who Lampard should offload first?
As it stands, neither Alonso nor Emerson will have a first-team role under Lampard next season if they sign a left-back.
Emerson was signed by Conte as the backup of Alonso, hence should Chelsea land a new face he may not have a problem being the deputy.
However, Alonso has been a leading contender for the first-team regular and should he be told to compromise, he may look for an exit. Performance-wise, Alonso may have been defensively vulnerable but surely he has had a serious impact in some crucial fixtures and is still miles ahead of Emerson’s overall effectiveness.
It's a tricky situation for Chelsea as things stand. Alonso could be a better squad player given his match-winning talent, however, may not agree to be a regular while Emerson has been a flop and should be the first name in the departure list. Either way, Chelsea have to make a strong decision in the Summer and it would be in the club’s best interest to try and recuperate the money they paid for Emerson first if possible.