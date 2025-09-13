Justin Rose Vows To Put The Hammer Down In Pursuit Of His First BMW PGA Championship Title

Football Ipswich Town Achieves First Championship Victory Over Sheffield United With Dominant Performance Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town secured their first Championship win by thrashing Sheffield United. Jaden Philogene scored a hat-trick, leading the team to a dominant performance at Portman Road. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ipswich Town celebrated their first Championship victory of the season with a commanding performance against Sheffield United. Jaden Philogene was the star, netting a hat-trick at Portman Road. George Hirst and Jack Clarke also contributed to the scoreline, propelling Ipswich to 11th place in the standings. The team dominated with more shots on target than Sheffield's total attempts and a higher expected goals tally.

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich's manager, expressed his satisfaction with the win. "You want to get that first win and we've been close a couple of times. This is a good win for us," he told Sky Sports. The team had been working hard, especially with Philogene during pre-season, and it finally paid off. Despite the victory, McKenna remains grounded about the challenges ahead.

Philogene opened the scoring 20 minutes into the match. Hirst then assisted Philogene's second goal early in the second half before scoring himself after an hour. Philogene completed his hat-trick seven minutes later, and Clarke sealed the victory in the 78th minute. The team's performance was a testament to their hard work and determination.

The pressure is mounting on Sheffield United's manager, Ruben Selles, as his team has now lost five consecutive matches in their Championship campaign. Despite this challenging start, Selles remains focused on improving their form and is not concerned about his job security. He acknowledged the difficulties but emphasised finding solutions without making excuses.

Selles reflected on their performance, noting that they were competitive in the first half but failed to capitalise on opportunities. "Obviously it's very difficult. We need to accept it and not give excuses and try and find a way out of the situation," he said. He remains optimistic about turning things around with continued support from club owners.

The upcoming matches present another chance for Sheffield United to change their fortunes. Selles believes in his ability to lead and improve the team's performance. "I'm just worried about how we can do things better," he stated, highlighting his commitment to addressing issues head-on.

As Ipswich Town looks forward to building on this success, Sheffield United aims to regroup and strategise for future games. Both teams are determined to make significant strides in their respective campaigns as they navigate through this season's challenges.