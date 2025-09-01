Football Iran Outclass India 3-0 in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Clash, Extend Lead In Group B By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 22:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's hopes of registering their first win at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 were dashed after a 0-3 defeat to defending champions IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday, September 1.

The Blue Tigers held their own in a disciplined first half, frustrating the Asian heavyweights who came into the game ranked 20th in the world-113 places above India. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was once again India's saviour between the sticks, pulling off important saves from Mahdi Hashemnezhad and Omid Noorafkan. India even had a half-chance when Irfan Yadwad set up Nikhil Prabhu, only for his attempt to be blocked.

Khalid Jamil's men grew in confidence towards the half-hour mark, working the ball out wide to Vikram Partap Singh, who twice tested Iranian full-back Mohammad Naderi, but the final ball was missing. Despite Iran's dominance in possession, India's compact defensive setup ensured the game remained goalless at the break.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh's header was initially blocked by Rahul Bheke, but the rebound fell kindly for him to finish from close range and hand Iran the lead.

In search of a response, Jamil introduced Manvir Singh Jr., Mahesh Naorem, and Jithin MS, injecting fresh energy into the attack. Bheke nearly equalised with a glancing header off Manvir's cross, but the attempt went narrowly wide. Jithin impressed with his direct runs, though his final pass lacked precision, with one counterattack breaking down as Mahesh was unable to latch onto his through ball.

Iran's substitutes, however, made the bigger impact. The introduction of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi tilted the game firmly in their favour. In the 89th minute, Ali Alipour pounced at the far post to double the advantage after Taremi had earlier struck the upright. Deep in stoppage time, Iran sealed the win when Taremi latched onto Jahanbakhsh's through ball and calmly slotted home.

The result leaves India still searching for their first points in the competition, while Iran showed once again why they remain one of Asia's footballing powerhouses.