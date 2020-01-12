Football
ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC appoints Albert Roca as the new head coach

By Pti
Hyderabad, Jan 12: The bottom-placed Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC named Albert Roca as their new head coach for the 2020-21 season on a two-year deal.

According to an ISL media release, Roca, who had earlier coached Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup finals, will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the season and will take full charge from the beginning of next season.

"I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season," Roca said.

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said,"We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India. We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support."

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
