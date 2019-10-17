Football
ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC Team Preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, prediction

By
The Jamshedpur FC players attend a training session. Photo Credits: Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru, Oct. 17: After narrowly missing out on a playoff berth last season, Jamshedpur FC will head into the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a new look and a new coach at the helm.

The Jamshedpur team finished fifth last season and playing in just their third season of the league, they will look to overcome the hurdle and enter the top four this season. Jamshedpur will open their campaign against Odisha FC.

Here, mykhel.com looks at the relative strengths and weaknesses of Jamshedpur FC, who will look to win their maiden ISL title.

Strengths:

So far, the team has featured in two seasons, and they have notched up a fifth place finish in both seasons. Under head coach Antonio Iriondo, the team will hope their new signings power them towards a playoff berth and eventually the coveted ISL trophy.

Jamshedpur’s final squad this season consists of six foreigners and nineteen Indian players. In their bid for a playoff berth the club has added eleven new players this season. The new signings include top players like CK Vineeth, some fresh young Indian talent and four Spaniards.

While Vineeth’s addition will add some experience to the team, the Spanish players, including Piti, Noe Acosta, Sergio Castel and Aitor Monroy will bring a lot of creativity to the side along with a wealth of experience. The team will also boast of a solid midfield for the upcoming season, and the likes of Memo and Amarjit will hold up the defence in the deep.

The goalkeeping department is also taken care of as veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul will be responsible behind the goalpost and he will be supported by youngster Niraj Kumar.

Weaknesses:

The team’s defence will be heavily dependant on Tiri, one of the most coveted centre backs of the league. But in case of an injury to the Spaniard, the team will be exposed and it might be a big setback for the Jamshedpur outfit in the upcoming season.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Md. Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope

Defenders: Augustin Fernandes, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri), Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Francisco Medina Luna (Piti), Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Noe Acosta, Md. Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Emerson Gomes De Moura (Memo), Isaac Vanmalsawma

Forwards: Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth

Prediction:

After finishing fifth in both their previous seasons, Jamshedpur will hope to qualify for the playoffs this season. And with a new coach at the helm and a new-look squad the team looks capable of a playoff spot.

Players to watch:

CK Vineeth, Amarjit Singh, Narender Gahlot, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri)

Stats:

2018-19: Fifth

2017-18: Fifth

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 19:54 [IST]
