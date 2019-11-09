ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna does the star turn for ATK against Jamshedpur

Slow tempo
The tempo of the match slowed down after the first 10 minutes as Jamshedpur strangled ATK in midfield. But ATK continued to dominate the match with Michael Soosairaj troubling the Jamshedpur defence with some skillful dribbling and runs. However, the final delivery let him and his teammates down.
As a tightly-contested half wound down, David Williams created a couple of chances for ATK. In the 40th minute, he robbed Memo before playing Rane in with a brilliant backheel. But Rane's shot was saved. Immediately afterward, Williams set Rane up again, but this time the latter's shot missed the target by inches.
Strong run
The second half saw ATK continue their dominance on the proceedings with Soosairaj, Krishna and Williams continuing to pose questions for the Jamshedpur defence.
Their efforts were rewarded 10 minutes into the half when Krishna embarked on a strong run through the middle, brushing away a couple of Jamshedpur players with ease. However, he was brought down by Tiri inside the box and the referee promptly pointed to the spot. The Fijian forward duly converted the spot-kick, sending Subrata Paul the wrong way.
Krishna on song
Krishna continued to be a thorn in Jamshedpur's side with his strong runs and determined pressing. He won another penalty for ATK in the 70th minute when he received a lobbed ball, rode Tiri's tackle and entered the box, only for Memo to bring him down. The forward made no mistake from the spot yet again as ATK doubled their lead.
But just as it seemed ATK were cruising towards a victory, Jamshedpur won a penalty. In the 85th minute, Noe Acosta went down under a rough challenge from Anas Edathodika during a corner routine, forcing the referee to award a spot-kick. Sergio Castel promptly made it 2-1 to set up a grandstand finish.
Garcia scores
ATK capitalised on the space left behind their opponents in injury time. Williams found Krishna on the break with a lovely cross-field pass.
The Fijian sent Garcia through on goal with a first-time touch and the Spaniard chipped the ball into the back of the net to seal the victory.