Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna does the star turn for ATK against Jamshedpur

By
ATK
Roy Krishna is the toast of ATK team-mates after scoring. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, November 9: Roy Krishna excelled for ATK as they handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season after a 3-1 result at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (November 9).

After a barren first half amid pouring rain in Kolkata, ATK surged to a 2-0 lead through two penalties, both converted by star striker Roy Krishna (57', 71').

Though another penalty in the 85th minute saw Sergio Castel pull a goal back for Jamshedpur FC, the hosts sealed their third consecutive victory after Edu Garcia (90+1') scored a late third.

1
2026443

The win sees ATK surge to the top of the standings with nine points from four games while Jamshedpur remain fourth with seven points on the Hero Indian Super League ladder.

ISL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The match got off to a lively start amid wet conditions in Kolkata and it was the away side who had the first real chance. Eight minutes into the game, Piti outfoxed Jayesh Rane on the left wing before finding Farukh Chowdhury with a cross. But the Indian forward's header clattered back off the crossbar.

Slow tempo

Slow tempo

The tempo of the match slowed down after the first 10 minutes as Jamshedpur strangled ATK in midfield. But ATK continued to dominate the match with Michael Soosairaj troubling the Jamshedpur defence with some skillful dribbling and runs. However, the final delivery let him and his teammates down.

As a tightly-contested half wound down, David Williams created a couple of chances for ATK. In the 40th minute, he robbed Memo before playing Rane in with a brilliant backheel. But Rane's shot was saved. Immediately afterward, Williams set Rane up again, but this time the latter's shot missed the target by inches.

Strong run

Strong run

The second half saw ATK continue their dominance on the proceedings with Soosairaj, Krishna and Williams continuing to pose questions for the Jamshedpur defence.

Their efforts were rewarded 10 minutes into the half when Krishna embarked on a strong run through the middle, brushing away a couple of Jamshedpur players with ease. However, he was brought down by Tiri inside the box and the referee promptly pointed to the spot. The Fijian forward duly converted the spot-kick, sending Subrata Paul the wrong way.

Krishna on song

Krishna on song

Krishna continued to be a thorn in Jamshedpur's side with his strong runs and determined pressing. He won another penalty for ATK in the 70th minute when he received a lobbed ball, rode Tiri's tackle and entered the box, only for Memo to bring him down. The forward made no mistake from the spot yet again as ATK doubled their lead.

But just as it seemed ATK were cruising towards a victory, Jamshedpur won a penalty. In the 85th minute, Noe Acosta went down under a rough challenge from Anas Edathodika during a corner routine, forcing the referee to award a spot-kick. Sergio Castel promptly made it 2-1 to set up a grandstand finish.

Garcia scores

Garcia scores

ATK capitalised on the space left behind their opponents in injury time. Williams found Krishna on the break with a lovely cross-field pass.

The Fijian sent Garcia through on goal with a first-time touch and the Spaniard chipped the ball into the back of the net to seal the victory.

(Source: ISL Media)

More ATK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ATK rout Jamshedpur FC in ISL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 22:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue