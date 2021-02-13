Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: David Grande credited with Jamshedpur's goal against Chennaiyin

By
David Grande
David Grande has been awarded the goal which was earlier credited as an own goal.

Bengaluru, February 12: Jamshedpur FC's David Grande has been credited with the goal scored in the 90th minute in Match 89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 tie against Chennaiyin FC held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on February 10.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF)-appointed Match Officials have rectified their decision upon further analysing match footage.

The goal was initially credited as an own goal to Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic.

Jamshedpur playoff hopes afloat as Chennaiyin shoot themselves in the foot

The match result remains unaffected as Jamshedpur FC registered a 1-0 win over the two-time ISL champions.

Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 games while Chennaiyin are eighth with 17 points from as many matches.

ISL RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Chennaiyin, whose ISL play-off hopes are all but over play their next game against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Csaba Laszlo himself had admitted after the Jamshedpur game that making it to the last four looks unlikely.

ISL 2020-21 feature: Chennaiyin FC's campaign looks all but over

Jamshedpur, who are still in contention for a play-off spot face table toppers ATK mohun Bagan next.

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

More ISL 2020 21 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 84/1 (20.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 14:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More