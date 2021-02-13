ISL 2020-21: David Grande credited with Jamshedpur's goal against Chennaiyin

Bengaluru, February 12: Jamshedpur FC's David Grande has been credited with the goal scored in the 90th minute in Match 89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 tie against Chennaiyin FC held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on February 10.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF)-appointed Match Officials have rectified their decision upon further analysing match footage.
The goal was initially credited as an own goal to Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic.
The match result remains unaffected as Jamshedpur FC registered a 1-0 win over the two-time ISL champions.
Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 games while Chennaiyin are eighth with 17 points from as many matches.
Chennaiyin, whose ISL play-off hopes are all but over play their next game against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium on Saturday.
Coach Csaba Laszlo himself had admitted after the Jamshedpur game that making it to the last four looks unlikely.
Jamshedpur, who are still in contention for a play-off spot face table toppers ATK mohun Bagan next.
The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.