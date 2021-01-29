ISL 2020-21 feature: What ails Bengaluru FC?

Chennai, January 29: Nothing seems to be going right for Bengaluru FC as they equalled their worst run in the club's history after being held 2-2 by Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) tie held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
BFC talisman Sunil Chettri was left crestfallen as the club failed to take home the three points on offer, even after enjoying a 2-0 lead till the 85th minute.
Chhetri gave his team the lead in the ninth minute with Leon Augustin doubling their lead 15 minutes into the second half, but the Bengaluru-based outfit failed to hold on to them.
Hyderabad FC scored two late goals, courtesy of Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza to leave Bengaluru eight games without a win, matching their similar poor run in the 2016-17 campaign.
The club's last win in the competition came against Odisha FC on the December 17 which leaves the club languishing at seventh with just three wins from 14 games.
"Eight games, we haven't had a win. I know I've to go back and train and give everything there. We're going to sulk for sometime and then get back to training.
"In football, winning is a habit. Drawing or losing is also a habit and we're kind of in that habit right now. I don't know what winning feels now. I sound depressed but we go and give our all and get a loss or a draw, it's difficult," said Chhetri in the post-match press briefing.
BFC has been struggling since the start of the season which saw them part ways with Spaniard coach Carles Cuadrat midway through the campaign.
In the post COVID-19 scenario, things do not look good even outside the pitch in the BFC camp as well.
Recently, BFC owner Parth Jindal wrote a letter to ISL Founder Chairperson Nita Ambai where he has said that the club was incurring losses in excess of Rs 25 crore because of lack of ticketing revenue, losing sponsorship and the additional cost of maintaining the bio-bubble.
While seeking Ambani's counsel and guidance to deal with matter, Jindal also raised concerns about the fragile financial condition of the top tier of country’s football.