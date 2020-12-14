Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
East Bengal will look to notch up their first win of the season. Credit: ISL Media
East Bengal will look to notch up their first win of the season. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec. 14: After three consecutive draws, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back with a win against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in Match 29 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC Team News

Hyderabad FC Team News

The Nizams are currently unbeaten in the league after four games. But despite starting off with a win, they have even results in their last three matches.

Another huge concern for the side has been their scoring ability. They have scored just one goal from open play (3 altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign.

However, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez brushed off claims regarding any pressure on his side. "For me, pressure is if you are at the bottom or these kind of things - sorry because East Bengal are at the bottom. But our team is playing good football and we don't have pressure,” Marquez said.

There have been injury concerns for the home side with many of their foreign players missing, forcing the domestic players to step up and Marquez was delighted with their performance and added, “For me, the best thing at this moment is to know is that the performance of these guys without foreigners is fantastic and we have to improve as fast as we can.”

Albeit East Bengal's poor start, Marquez knows it wouldn’t be any easy outing. “I think East Bengal is growing, and they had chances to score in their matches against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai and NorthEast United when the scores were even. If we change our style because East Bengal has not scored any goals, it will be wrong. We know that we have possibilities to win the game if we play in our style,” Marquez said.

East Bengal Team News

East Bengal Team News

While Hyderabad are unbeaten, the other – East Bengal are yet to record a win this season. But after suffering three straight defeats, the Red & Golds showed determination in their last game against JFC, holding on to get a point despite playing with a man down for more than an hour.

Coach Robbie Fowler sounded positive for their team’s performance and said, “The motivation is always there to win every single game. We are a team with great work ethic. The togetherness from this team is brilliant. We are full of fighters,” he said.

HFC Squad:

HFC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

EB Squad:

EB Squad:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Abhishek Ambekar, Anil Chawan, Daniel Fox, Gurtej Singh, Lalramchullova, Mohamed Irshad, Nayaran Das, N Rohen Singh, Novin Gurung, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Scott Neville, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Aaron Amadi Holloway, Anthony, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwan, Yumnam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Match Details:

Match Details:

Date: Dec. 15th (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 9,884,100 | World - 72,631,777
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More