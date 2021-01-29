Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: MCFC vs NEUFC, Preview: Mumbai eye history as rejuvenated NorthEast target rise up the table

By
Federico Gallego will play a crucial role if NEUFC are to trouble the best defensive side (ISL)
Federico Gallego will play a crucial role if NEUFC are to trouble the best defensive side (ISL)

Goa, January 29: Mumbai City FC are on the verge of history in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The Islanders are unbeaten in their last 12 games having won nine and drawn thrice and are currently leading the table with 30 points.

A win or a draw in their upcoming match against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim will see Sergio Lobera's men break FC Goa's record for the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history, a record standing since 2015.

ISL SPECIAL PAGE | ISL 7 POINTS TABLE | ISL 7 RESULTS/FIXTURES

However, Mumbai have dropped points in the last three games. They were held twice and were able to score just two in those games and now face NorthEast, a side that inflicted the only defeat of the season on the league leaders.

But the Spaniard seemed unconcerned. "I am not worried about the past game. NorthEast have improved a lot in the last two games. They are playing good attacking football and are comfortable with the ball and keep possession," said Lobera.

"For us, this is going to be a different game. But we have improved from our first match of the competition but NorthEast also (has improved). It's not easy to play against NorthEast now. We have to go 100 per cent if we want to win," he added.

Some of the MCFC players are already on three yellow cards and are on the verge of suspensions but Lobera stressed the importance of a win. "We need three points every game and every match is important for us. We need to play thinking of three points," he said.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders look to have turned a corner under interim coach Khalid Jamil and are on a two-match winning run. At the same time, it has been seven games since they last maintained a clean sheet. Assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew is aware of the threat that Mumbai poses.

"Mumbai City are a good team. But we must believe that we can beat them tomorrow. We just have to be disciplined in our attacking and defending principles and be confident," said Kharsyntiew.

Mumbai boasts one of the best-attacking lines while their defensive stats are impressive too. Lobera's men have scored the most (19 goals) and conceded the least (5) in the league. The side is capable of creating problems for their opponents if given enough room.

"We need to dictate the play. We need to control the game and yes if we don't have the ball, we have to defend well. We have to be patient with the ball, create chances and utilize it and that's the main aim for us," Kharsyntiew said.

Match Details:

Date: January 30

Timings: 7:30 PM (IST)

Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 19:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More