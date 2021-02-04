Football
ISL 2020-21: NEUFC vs FCG: Gallego runs the show as Highlanders battle back to hold Goa

By
NorthEast United FC, FC Goa played out a 2-2 draw. Credit: ISL Media
NorthEast United FC, FC Goa played out a 2-2 draw. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Feb 4: Federico Gallego stole the show yet again as he helped NorthEast United hold FC Goa to a 2-2 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), here on Thursday.

Goa opened the scoring through Alexander Romario Jesuraj (21') before NEUFC netted the equaliser after a penalty from Gallego (41'). The Gaurs took the lead again through an own goal from Gurjinder Kumar (80') before Gallego scored from the spot again in the 83rd minute to stretch NEUFC's unbeaten run to five games.

Jesuraj hands Goa the lead

Jesuraj hands Goa the lead

Goa started bright and broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. Jorge Ortiz got to the byline after making a brilliant run and his cutback found Alberto Noguera outside the box. The latter laid the ball towards Jesuraj who scored with a simple tap-in to hand Goa the lead.

NEUFC eventually grew into the game and fashioned better chances in the second quarter of the opening half. They had a penalty claim denied after the half-hour mark. Gallego's through ball found Deshorn Brown, who had his heels clipped by Adil Khan before the ball hit Goa keeper Dheeraj Singh and went out for a corner.

Gallego nets equaliser

Gallego nets equaliser

However, their efforts would pay off soon as they won a penalty towards the end of the first half. The referee pointed to the spot after Luis Machado was tripped in the box by Noguera. Gallego sent Dheeraj the wrong way to restore parity for the Highlanders.

NEUFC continued to put Goa on the backfoot after the change of ends. They fashioned two great chances to make a comeback around the hour-mark but Dheeraj produced two fine saves.

Gurjinder finds the back of the net

Gurjinder finds the back of the net

The Gaurs would go on to take the lead in the game again, this time from a set-piece. Ortiz whipped in a teasing cross from a corner towards Amarjit Singh who managed to get his header on target after beating Khassa Camara.

Gurjinder made his best efforts to clear the ball away on the touchline but ended up conceding an own goal.

Gallego strikes again

Gallego strikes again

However, similar to the first half, there was drama again as NEUFC won a second penalty. Gallego again was at the heart of the move as he found Ashutosh Mehta on the right flank, who was fouled by Ivan Gonzalez in the box.

Gallego stepped up to take the penalty again and Dheeraj guessed right this time, managing to block it. But the ball tricked into the net.

Source: ISL Media

Full Time: NOR 2 - 2 GOA
Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 22:13 [IST]
