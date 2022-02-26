ISL 2021-22: 10 things to know about Goa vs Mumbai

Bengaluru, February 26: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season may be over for FC Goa from a play-offs perspective, but there is still plenty to play for Derrick Pereira and his boys.
The Gaurs got off to a poor start this season, losing to Mumbai City by three goals in November.
Come Saturday (February 26) night at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium, they have the opportunity to make amends, when they take on the Islanders once again.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
The Amche Gaurs are aware that what they have got is an opportunity to end the season on a good note - and will relish the challenge posed by Mumbai City as they look to upset the applecart for the Islanders.
With 18 points from as many matches, - the Gaurs are currently ninth in ISL standings. They can still hope to finish as high as seventh - provided they win the remaining two games and other results go their way.
ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Preview, Time in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming info
Mumbai City, on the other hand, are very much in the play-offs race. Only Hyderabad FC have been able to secure a top-four spot so far with Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC competing with the Islanders for the remaining three play-off berths.
Their upcoming contest against the Gaurs is hence a must-win affair for Des Buckingham and co Confidence should not be a deterrent for them after getting the better of SC East Bengal.
Ahead of the match, with FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 things that could prove decide the outcome of the game.
1. FC Goa will miss the services of Edu Bedia on Saturday. The midfielder was shown his fourth yellow card of the season during the game against Hyderabad FC.
2. Former FC Goa and current Mumbai City goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz has four clean sheets to his name in ISL 2021-22. In comparison, FC Goa's Naveen Kumar and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem have notched just one clean sheet each.
3. Mumbai City are on a five-game unbeaten streak against FC Goa. The Gaurs last defeated the Islanders in the 2019-20 season when they won 5-2. Since then, Mumbai have won twice while three matches ended as draws.
4. Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh, formerly an FC Goa player, leads the assists chart this season with 7 assists. Goa's Jorge Ortiz is in fifth place (5 assists).
5. With 10 strikes, former FC Goa star Igor Angulo who currently plays for Mumbai City is ranked second among all goalscorers this ISL season. Goa's Jorge Ortiz is joint-fourth with Odisha's Jonathas de Jesus (8 goals).
6. FC Goa have conceded 29 goals so far this season, the poorest record for the club across all seasons so far.
7. FC Goa's Alberto Noguera has been fouled 58 times this season - the most among all players. His teammate Jorge Ortiz is in second place (fouled 48 times).
8. Ahmed Jahouh is the only player to have completed 100 tackles in ISL 2021-22. In comparison, FC Goa's best player is Alberto Noguera with 77 tackles to-date.
9. FC Goa's Ivan Gonzalez has completed 122 ball recoveries so far this season. Only ATK Mohun Bagan's Tiri has recovered the ball more (126 times).
10. Only two players have reached the 1,000 passes mark in ISL 2021-22 - FC Goa's Edu Bedia (1181) and Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh (1071).