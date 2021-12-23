ISL 2021-22: 10 things to know about Odisha FC vs FC Goa

Bengaluru, December 23: It is a new dawn for FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Derrick Pereira takes over the reins.
The Indian football legend, who had been serving the Gaurs as its Technical Director since 2018 will have his task cut out against a formidable opponent in Odisha FC in his first match in charge as Goa coach in the ISL tie on Friday (December 24).
After a poor start to the season (three losses in as many games), the Gaurs have looked to be back to their usual dominant self with seven points from their last three.
However, with the Juan Ferrando era coming to an abrupt end, it will now be on Pereira to lead the troops to a win on the Christmas eve.
The task will be made tougher considering that Goa will again be without the services of their mercurial Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz, who is serving an AIFF suspension.
On the other hand, Odisha, have stumbled to back to back defeats following a promising start that saw them grab three wins from their opening four games. Defeats in the last two games has seen Kiko Ramirez's men drop to seventh in the table
The Juggernauts will be without the services of Hector Rodas. And Ramirez is sure to look to Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez for inspiration in the middle of the pitch.
Playing a much more attacking role this season, the former ATK Mohun Bagan man is Odisha's top-scorer with four goals to his name.
Friday night, thus promises to be a thriller as two strong sides - both with a penchant for playing the game with flair go head to head. With FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 things that could decide the out come of the match.
1. Goa have never had a different result other than a win against Odisha FC the four times the sides have met. The Amche Gaurs did the double each of the last two seasons over the Juggernauts.
2. The Gaurs will be without the services of Ortiz after the Spaniard serves the last game of his two-match suspension following his red-card against Bengaluru FC. The Spaniard has been a vital part of the offensive schemes for Goa since the beginning of last season. He currently leads the team in goal contributions (4), key passes (10)
3. This is only the third time the Gaurs have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their first six games of the season. The only other two seasons to have seen Goa suffer at the back were in the 2014 and 2017-18 seasons.
4. Defending from set-pieces has been a problem for both sides. Whilst Goa have conceded 7 goals (54 per cent) from these situations, Odisha are not doing much better with six goals (46 per cent) conceded from set-pieces as well.
5. Odisha are the most non-reliant on using crosses for their attacks. They average eight crosses per game, the lowest in the league. Goa, on the other hand, average 10 per game (6th most amongst teams).
6. Nine points from their opening six games represents Odisha's best start to the season in the short period of time they have been in the ISL.
7. Odisha are committing the least fouls amongst all 11 teams in the competition with 11.3 fouls called against them per match.
8. During Pereira's last stint in the Goa dugout at the fag end of the 2019-20 season, the former Indian international saw his side score 19 goals in five matches, averaging 3.8 goals per game.
9. No team attempts more dribbles per game than Goa. The Gaurs attempt 26 dribbles per game with a 58 per cent success rate. Odisha, meanwhile, attempt 23 per game with 61 per cent success rate.
10. Goa are at the bottom of the league when it comes to success with tackles. The Gaurs have been able to execute a successful tackle 48 per cent of the time they go into one. Odisha, meanwhile top the charts in this regard, winning 62 per cent of their tackles.
The match to be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco kicks off at 7.30pm IST with live telecast on Star Sports Network channels and Live Streaming available on Disney + HotStar, Jio Tv.