Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: ATK Mohun Bagan is one of the most star-studded teams of the Indian Super League. With the upcoming season of the ISL just around the corner, the Kolkata giants will hope to add more silverware to their trophy-laden cabinet.

After narrowly missing out on the ISL title and also the league shield to Mumbai City FC, the former champions will hope to prove their mettle as they enter the tournament as one of the favourites. Habas' side have all the components to notch up their first ISL trophy as a merged side, after ATK and Mohun Bagan joined hands. Before the merger ATK had won three ISL titles, the most by any team.

ATKMB, who had a disappointing AFC Cup outing, will take to the field on Friday (November 19), when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener at the Fatorda Stadium. Like in the previous edition, the ISL will once again be played in only Goa across three stadiums - Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan and GMC Athletic Stadium - due to the pandemic.

Ahead of the new ISL season myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, key players and fixtures of ATK Mohun Bagan:

ATK Mohun Bagan Strength:

ATK Mohun Bagan Strength:

Antonio Habas has one of the strongest squads in the Indian Super League. The addition of Hugo Boumous, who has been a stalwart for Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, makes ATKMB an even more lethal squad. The opposition will have their task cut out with the lethal combo of Roy Krishna, David Williams along with Boumous. The deadly pairing of Krishna and Williams has been a nightmare the opposition Add to that the likes of Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco and the Habas has one of the most dominant attacking line-ups in the league.

ATKMB boasts of a strong Indian bunch and the versatility of the players brings a lot of depth to the Kolkata giants. With experienced players like Pritam Kotal and Tiri leading the defence, ATKMB will be a tough side to breach. The side, who conceded the least number of goals in the previous ISL season, will once again be a force to reckon with.

ATK Mohun Bagan Weakness:

ATK Mohun Bagan Weakness:

The build up to the season has been far from good for the season favourites. The Kolkata club endured a dismal outing in the AFC Cup and unlike the other ISL clubs, Habas' side has not played any preseason friendlies. Furthermore the lack of Sandesh Jhingan might be one of the weak points of the side.

But Habas' side is one where its tough to find cracks and the title contenders will have to overcome Habas' cautious approach and hope to get off the mark right from the onset.

ATKMB Squad:

ATKMB Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj

Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri

Fowards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Head Coach: Antonio Habas

ATKMB Key Players:

The Kolkata side has a lot of depth, and once again Roy Krishna, David Williams will be the key playermakers for the side along with Boumous.

ATKMB 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10

ATKMB 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10

November 19: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 27: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 1: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City - 7:30 PM IST

December 6: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin - 7:30 PM IST

December 16: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 21: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

January 5: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Season Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan Season Prediction

ATK Mohub Bagan are one of the favourites for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. With one of the strongest line-ups in the league, the side will not make it to the top four, but also look like favourites to lift the ISL trophy.

Comments

MORE ISL NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Final - November 14 2021, 07:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
T20 World Cup final preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 18:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments