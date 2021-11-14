ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

ATK Mohun Bagan Strength:
Antonio Habas has one of the strongest squads in the Indian Super League. The addition of Hugo Boumous, who has been a stalwart for Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, makes ATKMB an even more lethal squad. The opposition will have their task cut out with the lethal combo of Roy Krishna, David Williams along with Boumous. The deadly pairing of Krishna and Williams has been a nightmare the opposition Add to that the likes of Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco and the Habas has one of the most dominant attacking line-ups in the league.
ATKMB boasts of a strong Indian bunch and the versatility of the players brings a lot of depth to the Kolkata giants. With experienced players like Pritam Kotal and Tiri leading the defence, ATKMB will be a tough side to breach. The side, who conceded the least number of goals in the previous ISL season, will once again be a force to reckon with.
ATK Mohun Bagan Weakness:
The build up to the season has been far from good for the season favourites. The Kolkata club endured a dismal outing in the AFC Cup and unlike the other ISL clubs, Habas' side has not played any preseason friendlies. Furthermore the lack of Sandesh Jhingan might be one of the weak points of the side.
But Habas' side is one where its tough to find cracks and the title contenders will have to overcome Habas' cautious approach and hope to get off the mark right from the onset.
ATKMB Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh
Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj
Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri
Fowards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
Head Coach: Antonio Habas
ATKMB Key Players:
The Kolkata side has a lot of depth, and once again Roy Krishna, David Williams will be the key playermakers for the side along with Boumous.
ATKMB 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10
November 19: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
November 27: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 1: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City - 7:30 PM IST
December 6: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin - 7:30 PM IST
December 16: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 21: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
January 5: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 8: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST
ATK Mohun Bagan Season Prediction
ATK Mohub Bagan are one of the favourites for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. With one of the strongest line-ups in the league, the side will not make it to the top four, but also look like favourites to lift the ISL trophy.