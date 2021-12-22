ISL 2021-22: Excited to begin our journey together, says FC Goa's new coach Derrick Pereira

Bengaluru, December 22: Derrick Pereira, who has been named as the new coach of Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa is excited at the prospect of beginning a new journey with the Gaurs.
He replaces Juan Ferrando who triggered the release clause in his contract and joined rivals ATK Mohun Bagan midway through the ISL 2021-22 campaign.
After Ferrando's departure, Clifford Miranda was named the interim manager before the Gaurs named Pereira as full-time head coach on Tuesday (December 21) evening.
ISL 2021-22: FC Goa appoint Derrick Pereira as head coach
Pereira, who is currently with the Gaurs as its Technical Director had taken charge of the club along with Miranda and Roma Cunillera during the fag end of the 2019-20 season after the departure of Sergio Lobera.
The former Indian international during his little time at the helm of the Gaurs, took the side to finish top of the ISL table at the end of the 2018-19 league table - paving the way for FC Goa's historic qualification for group stages of the 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Derrick Pereira as the club’s new head coach. 💪— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 21, 2021
Read more at https://t.co/V0URgCqYw1#ForcaGoa #AmcheGaurs pic.twitter.com/eOOFOFkHi7
It may be recalled that the Gaurs had created history by becoming the first Indian club to make it to the group stage of AFC Champions League, the premier club competition in the Asian region.
The 59-year-old has the extensive experience of working with the majority of players from the present FC Goa squad and brings wealth of experience to the coaching table.
A number of them have played under him in his stints before FC Goa while many more come through the youth ranks under his guidance.
Speaking of the task ahead, Pereira told FC Goa Media, "It's a great honour to become head coach of a club I've been part of for so many years. It's a very proud day for both me and my family.
"I would like to thank the club management for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they've already given me. I'm very excited to begin our journey together."
ISL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS
The Gaurs, after a poor start to their campaign are slowly working their wak back in ISL 2021-22 season and are currently perched eighth in the points table.
Pereira's first match in the dug out will be against Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on the Christmas eve (December 24).
"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there's also a lot of work ahead of us and I'm eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players," said Pereira, who has been with the club since 2017, serving first as the assistant coach in 2017-18 before taking up the role of the Technical Director at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa sack Sergio Lobera; Derrick Pereira to take charge
In that role, Pereira headed FC Goa's Youth Development, with three of his teams finishing as champions. He was also in charge of the India Under-23 team in 2019.
Pereira has previously managed Mahindra United, winning the National Football League in his maiden season. That established him as one of the premier coaches of the country as he went on to manage Pune FC, Salgaocar, DSK Shivajians and Churchill Brothers.
FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur welcomed Pereira on board, "We're pleased to announce that Derrick has taken over as the Head Coach of the team. He's been ingrained into the fabric of the club and is well versed with our players and staff with a vast majority of them having worked with him.
"He'll settle into the day to day workings of the team seamlessly and we're certain he'll continue to push our brand of football. A Goan taking over FC Goa is the perfect representation of what we believe in and we're confident he'll make his mark on this team and will continue to push the team towards its objectives."