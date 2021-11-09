ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Full Squad: Probable 11, Key Players, Playoffs Chances, Strength, Weakness

1. Strength
The biggest strength is going to be their new-look forward line. Alvaro Vazuez, Jorge Pereira Diaz, Chencho Gyeitshen, Seityasen Singh etc are quite experienced and can expect to give the Blasters a new edge.
In the midfield, Adrian Luna is quite flexible. He can feed the forwards and can slot behind them and can make the team move around him.
In the midfield, Blasters will benefit from the experience and creativity of Sahal Abdul Samad and Harmanjot Khabra. Rahul KP, a promising youngsters who sparkled for India U-23 too is a good presence.
2. Weakness
Kerala Blasters will miss the inspiring presence of Facundo Pereyra. The talks were on between Facundo and Blasters in the direction of a retainer contract but the former chose to join Jamshedpur FC. Facundo has showed good form in the pre-season matches too, scoring a couple of goals.
The Blasters are also completely depend on foreign names in attack and they don’t have really a potent domestic name to fall back upon like Bengaluru FC, who centres around Sunil Chhetri. There is some injury concern around defender Nishu Kumar too, and he is a key figure in the back line.
3. Key Players
Sahal Abdul Samad: The midfielder can be the creative point of Kerala Blasters that they often sorrily lacked in the past. Sahal has been in good form too and had scored a goal for India in the SAFF championship earlier this year during their title win. Blasters will hope that Sahal will continue in the same vein.
Alvaro Vazquez: The Spanish forward has great experience playing in some top leagues like La Liga and Premier League. Vazquez has appeared for Getafe, Espanyol and Swansea in the past and the 30-year-old is one of the most high-profile names in the ISL 2021-22. The Blasters will hope that he will fire from all cylinders and get some goals for them.
4. Blasters Squad
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir Khan, Sachin Suresh.
Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Abdul Hakku Nediyodeth, Ruivah Hormipam, Bijoy Varghese, Jessel Carneiro, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin.
Midfielders: Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalthathanga 'Puitea’ Khawlhring, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereira Diaz, Chencho Gyeltshen, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto.
5. Possible 11 (in 4-4-2 formation)
Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes.
Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku N, Enes Sipovic, Sanjeev Stalin.
Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Harmanjot Khabra.
Forwards: Alavaro Vasquez, Jorge Diaz.
6. Prediction
The Blasters first would want to get up and finish way up than last season’s 10th. A top four finish will be ideal for them, and a place in the knockouts. But more realistically, they could end up somewhere in the mid-table like 6 or 7.