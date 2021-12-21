ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic served show cause notice for violent conduct against referee

Bengaluru, December 21: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged SC East Bengal (SCEB) player Antonio Perosevic with 'violent conduct' against referee Rahul Kumar Gupta following his red card incident in Match 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season tie against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), played on December 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
Accoring to an ISL Media release, the charge notice issued by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee states Perosevic was 'expelled for using excessive force against referee'.
Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.
The Croat faces 'sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials', according to Article 50 of the Code.
Perosevic has been provided time till December 23 to submit a reply, defending his actions.
He will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in SC East Bengal's next game against Hyderabad FC on December 23.
In a fiercely-contested match at Fatorda, NEUFC had defeated SCEB 2-0.
Suhair Vadakkepeedika opened the scoring for NEUFC in the 59th minute, while Patrick Flottmann headed in from close range eight minutes later to double the lead for The Highlanders.
Perosevic was shown a direct red card late in the game for barging into referee Gupta out of frustration.
This is not the first case of indiscipline in the ISL 2021-22 season.
Earlier, FC Goa's Ortiz had been sentenced to a two-match suspension and a fine of INR 50,000 by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.
The Spaniard was found guilty of 'committing serious misconduct' after being charged with 'violent conduct' during FC Goa's ISL tie against Bengaluru FC on December 11.
The player in his defence apologised and stated 'there was no harm intended' towards Bengaluru FC player Suresh Singh Wangjam, in his written reply to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.
ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez had also been fined by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to the tune of INR 40,000.
Charged with a similar offence to the one of Ortiz, Martinez has been called upon for a hearing, and has been given a 'stern warning' for his actions.
No additional match suspensions were imposed by the Committee. It may be recalled that Martinez was shown the red card in Match 25 of ISL 2021-22 season at Fatoda against Chennaiyin FC.