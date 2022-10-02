Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

By
Hyderabad FC will eye back-to-back titles in ISL
Hyderabad FC will eye back-to-back titles in ISL

Bengaluru, October 2: Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their Indian Super League title defence with their ISL 2022-23 opener against former champions Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (October 9).

While they play their opening home games in Pune, Hyderabad FC will return to their home at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from their second home fixture.

Manolo Marquez's side enjoyed a remarkable season last time around, finishing second in the league shield race, but clinched their first ever ISL title by beating Kerala Blasters FC via penalty shootout in the 2021-22 final earlier this year in March.

ISL 2022-23 Schedule: Full list of Fixtures, teams, dates, times, venues, playoff format, live streaming infoISL 2022-23 Schedule: Full list of Fixtures, teams, dates, times, venues, playoff format, live streaming info

So, HFC will look to make it back-to-back titles and also aim to win the league shield this campaign with the experienced Spanish coach keeping the title-winning squad intact and also adding some depth to the squad.

While a few players left the club during the close season, Hyderabad FC, who have retained the core in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor, have signed some quality players like Reagan Singh, Borja Herrera and Odei Onaindia to name a few.

In the 20 league matches last season, Manolo guided the team to 11 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, tied second best for fewer number of defeats in the campaign. So, the Nizams will look to better their record and clinch their first-ever league shield.

Now, ahead of the 2022-23 season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, fixtures and prediction for Hyderabad FC:

Hyderabad FC Strength

Hyderabad FC Strength

The South Indian club had the second best defence last season behind league shield winners Jamshedpur FC, allowing just 23 goals in 20 matches. The Nizams were also the leading goal-scorers with 43 goals, thanks to ISL top-scorer Ogbeche's presence.

They will look to improve on the defence with the arrival of Odei Onaindia and Reagan Singh, who will join the regular back four including the goalkeeper. HFC also have a reliable midfield which will be led by seasoned campaigner and captain Joao Victor.

Hyderabad FC Weakness

Hyderabad FC Weakness

Weakness is hard to find, but the new centre back partnership and a new right back may take time to click together.

Juanan and Ashish Rai have left the club, but the Nizams have brought in Onaindia and Reagan, who was on loan last season for another season, to replace the duo.

So, the centre backing pairing will need a good preseason along with team to get the season off to a good start.

Hyderabad FC Squad

Hyderabad FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Anuj Kumar

Defenders: Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Mohammad Rafi

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh A K, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Sweden Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ramhlunchhunga

Hyderabad FC Key Players

Hyderabad FC Key Players

Bartholomew Ogbeche: The ISL top-scorer registered 18 goals last season and is guaranteed to be among the top-scorers once again in the new season.

Javier Siviero: The young Spaniard scored 7 goals and played a crucial role in the closing stages of last season, providing good support to Ogbeche and also playing as a lone stiker.

Laxmikant Kattimani: The Indian shot-stopper, who joined Hyderabad FC ahead of 2019-20 season, has been a rock at the back and will once again be a vital cog in the HFC backline. He had three cleansheets last season, but will hope to improve on that front.

Joao Victor: The captain has always been crucial in the middle of the park, breaking play and scoring important goals. The Spaniard still has a lot left in his tank despite being the most senior figure in the eleven.

Hyderabad FC 2022-23 Fixtures

Hyderabad FC 2022-23 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Kick Off Time
October 9 Mumbai City FC Pune 7:30 PM IST
October 13 NorthEast United FC Guwahati 7:30 PM IST
October 22 Bengaluru FC Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
October 29 FC Goa Hyderabad 5:30 PM IST
November 5 Odisha FC Hyderabad 5:30 PM IST
November 9 Jamshedpur FC Jamshedpur 7:30 PM IST
November 19 Kerala Blasters Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
November 26 ATK Mohun Bagan Kolkata 7:30 PM IST
December 3 Chennaiyin FC Chennai 5:30 PM IST
December 9 East Bengal Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
December 23 Bengaluru FC Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST
December 29 NorthEast United FC Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
January 5 FC Goa Goa 7:30 PM IST
January 12 Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
January 20 East Bengal Kolkata 7:30 PM IST
February 4 Mumbai City FC Mumbai 5:30 PM IST
February 10 Odisha FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST
February 14 ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
February 18 Jamshedpur FC Hyderabad 5:30 PM IST
February 26 Kerala Blasters Kochi 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad FC Season Prediction

Hyderabad FC Season Prediction

Hyderabad FC, who are the reigning champions, finished second in the league shield race last season, but they are well equipped to challenge for the double of league shield and the ISL trophy this season. If not champions, the Nizams will definitely be up there challenging the other contenders.

Comments

MORE ISL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 16:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments