Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL’s emerging stars knock on India national team door

By
Emerging ISL stars knock on India national team door
Emerging ISL stars knock on India national team door

Bengaluru, November 21: Igor Stimac sprang a major surprise when he fielded Farukh Choudhary and Manvir Singh in India's starting 11 for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Oman on Tuesday (November 19).

Farukh and Manvir are not your regulars with the Indian team, but the coach's decision to hand both of them a starting spot stemmed from their impressive showing in the Hero Indian Super League.

Farukh has done a star turn for Jamshedpur FC, while Manvir has led the frontline for FC Goa in a couple of matches.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Oman vs India: Stimac rues the absence of goalscorers

"I can tell you that Farukh has grown a lot in the last two months. He is improving quite fast and if he keeps improving this way, he will definitely play for the national team," Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo had said ahead of Farukh's call up to the India team.

Farukh and Manvir are not alone. When the next round of international matches come around more new faces could be knocking on the doors of the Indian team with Stimac having a much-closer look at them during ISL games across the country.

ISL feature: Things are looking better for FC Goa's Manvir Singh

Redeem Tlang is a prime example of a player rising to unexpected stardom. After five seasons with Shillong Lajong and one with NorthEast United, the 24-year-old struggled to fulfil his potential. However, the Meghalaya-born has been a revelation this year, under head coach Robert Jarni.

After scoring just one goal last season despite featuring in 19 matches, Tlang has already bettered his goal tally with two from the first four games. His teammate, 22-year-old fullback Rakesh Pradhan, has also risen to the occasion after three seasons with Lajong.

Goa's Santosh Trophy captain Jessel Carneiro moved on from Dempo Sports Club to play at a higher level in the ISL and has started strongly for injury-hit Kerala Blasters FC, playing almost every minute so far as a left-back.

Not long ago it were the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad who grabbed attention and have now moved on to bigger things, and they could soon be joined by the emerging stars.

Indian players who have struck form has set up an interesting Hero ISL season. Teams like NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa, all of whom have had unexpected performers, are not surprisingly in the top half of the ISL ladder. As the season progresses, the players will only hope to get better, and who knows they may have even caught Stimac's attention.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Qatar 2022: Three-year countdown begins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue