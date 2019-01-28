Football

ISL feature: FC Goa are firmly in control of their fate

By
FC Goa are raring to go again
FC Goa players are ready to torment the opposition defence again

Goa, January 28: Every season brings with it new challenges and new questions to be answered. Heading into the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa have tried to answer most of those lingering questions.

Throughout the course of the first half of the season, the venues have changed, but the firmness in the voice of Sergio Lobera has remained unwavering.

As Lobera takes to the podium time and again, he has an air of gravitas that commands ears as much as the Gaurs' performance on the pitch has commanded attention. The schematic mastermind has shown an unflustered belief in his 'way' of football and he has every reason to have it.

Heading into the break this ISL season, FC Goa see themselves firmly in charge of their fate, currently third on the table with a game in hand on the chasing pack. A season after leading the side to the semi-finals, Sergio Lobera has backed up his ideas with results on the pitch; yet again.

ISL fixtures | Results | Points table

The 20 points that FC Goa has garnered has come courtesy of a league-leading 27 goals (6 more in 1 game less than their nearest competition) in 11 games. They have been able to combine technical brilliance with a visceral thrill that has left the crowd on the edge of their seats. And in doing so, they have answered the lingering question of whether they can build on the success from last season.

'Lobera effect'

'Lobera effect'

Faith in football goes a long way in determining how far a team or an individual will go. With Sergio Lobera at the helm, the Gaurs have never had a dearth in terms of the same.

The coach has not only shown faith in his style, but also in the ability of his players, helping them to succeed by putting them in positions to flourish. In the midst of goal scoring flurries and victorious escapades have been slides into the dark side with defeats against Jamshedpur, Bengaluru and Pune.

Those hangovers, however, have not been long-lasting - a 5-1 victory over NorthEast following three winless games being a perfect reminder of the potency that this squad possesses.

Jackichand's adventure

Jackichand's adventure

New signing Jackichand Singh and the re-invigourated Brandon Fernandes have not only found the back of net but have also contributed to the sense of adventure with FC Goa approaches football.

With the likes of Ahmed Jahouh pinning ball 'to the t' from the back, Lenny Rodrigues purring on through the season like the sweet notes reverberating from a V8 engine, the Gaurs have found a sense of balance in the middle yet again.

'Young Coro'

'Young Coro'

'The 36-year young' Ferran Corominas, meanwhile, is making an 'age old' cliché come true - "age is just a number", while Edu Bedia is showing his otherworldly grasp of the game, playing much higher up the pitch this season.

The likes of Manvir Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Carlos Pena and Hugo Boumous have shown that they are willing to give it all even if played in positions they are not habituated to.

Skilled Zaid

Skilled Zaid

The mid-season break has given FC Goa a time to reflect and introspect. A result of the same has been two signing. The skilled Zaid Krouch has been brought into the ranks to add even more panache in the attacking third whilst in Naveen Kumar; the club has added more competition at the back.

With competitions for starting positions heating up and the Gaurs finally getting a sense of their own strengths and weaknesses, the second phase of the season will be one where they will look to build on the momentum that they have built in the first phase.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019

