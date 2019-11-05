ISL feature: Ferran Corominas, the symbol of hope at FC Goa

Part of orchestra
But with Corominas, the meaning to it all gets more refined, leaving no space for those ragged edges or doubt.
And mind you, he is not the show-stopper to come in late and steal the thunder - not all the time at least. He is very much part of the orchestra that have brought teams to their knees time and again.
Cerebral cortices
There are not many bewitching displays of trickery with the ball that will make your jaw drop. The details to his game lies more in the fine prints.
His timing of runs, his awareness of his surroundings, even his own limitation and the ability to lend credibility to the blueprint - is what amazes us time and again. All these actions sometimes look as if they had cerebral cortices of their own.
Brilliance personified
Corominas's favourite player is Raul. And it's not hard to understand why. Like his idol, he does not have bursting speed. His frame doesn't afford him the power to move people over on his whim.
He is crafty for sure but does not always have the guile to break ankles - as one would call it. And yet, he is brilliance personified.
More than a name
The key for the Gaurs is Corominas. Right from the moment the ball gets rolling to the last whistle. Right from the minute details to the big elaborate plans. He is more than a name or a number for the people.
He is hope. He is dreams. He is the one who most often than not figures it out what to do. He is for many, the belief!