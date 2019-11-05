Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL feature: Ferran Corominas, the symbol of hope at FC Goa

By
Ferran Corominas
Ferran Corominas is very much part of the orchestra that have brought teams to their knees. Images: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, November 5: The way Ferran Corominas can break down a game of football into simple yet distinct pieces is an experience worth watching.

In three seasons at Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa, the Spaniard has become more than a player and is now a symbol of hope.

From a distance the numbers awe us. 50 games, 43 goals, 16 assists, three golden boots and two golden balls. But to truly take what Corominas is all about will be to see him in person, on the field - leading the show.

In Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia, FC Goa currently boasts of two of the best midfielders that this country has ever seen. They have found solidarity at the back and been able to incorporate the talented Indian contingent into the mix of things.

Part of orchestra

Part of orchestra

But with Corominas, the meaning to it all gets more refined, leaving no space for those ragged edges or doubt.

And mind you, he is not the show-stopper to come in late and steal the thunder - not all the time at least. He is very much part of the orchestra that have brought teams to their knees time and again.

Cerebral cortices

Cerebral cortices

There are not many bewitching displays of trickery with the ball that will make your jaw drop. The details to his game lies more in the fine prints.

His timing of runs, his awareness of his surroundings, even his own limitation and the ability to lend credibility to the blueprint - is what amazes us time and again. All these actions sometimes look as if they had cerebral cortices of their own.

Brilliance personified

Brilliance personified

Corominas's favourite player is Raul. And it's not hard to understand why. Like his idol, he does not have bursting speed. His frame doesn't afford him the power to move people over on his whim.

He is crafty for sure but does not always have the guile to break ankles - as one would call it. And yet, he is brilliance personified.

More than a name

More than a name

The key for the Gaurs is Corominas. Right from the moment the ball gets rolling to the last whistle. Right from the minute details to the big elaborate plans. He is more than a name or a number for the people.

He is hope. He is dreams. He is the one who most often than not figures it out what to do. He is for many, the belief!

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More FERRAN COROMINAS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue