ISL feature: Sandesh Jhingan is on the road to recovery

Really helpful
"I've been staying at the Mumbai City FC apartments since the time I underwent surgery in Mumbai. They've been really helpful. Even Bengaluru FC have invited me to do my rehab at their facility in Bellary, Karnataka. ATK has also extended their support and have asked me to come over to Kolkata for my rehab," Jhingan said.
"I'm really impressed. To know that you've well-wishers across clubs and the football fraternity, irrespective of the on-field rivalry , it's a big boost for an athlete who is facing an unfortunate injury and long rehab. I'm grateful to all the support I've received and want to thank the football family who've come together for me," added Jhingan.
Waiting game
The 2014 ISL 'Emerging Player' of the Year had his road to recovery chalked out and now has to play a waiting game before he can start light training.
"I took a decision of doing prehab gym work and my muscle was in very good shape after surgery. The first two steps are done. Now I just have to be patient and see how my body responds," said the India defender.
Step-by-step
The centre-back is taking it ‘step-by-step' and does not want to put a date on his return yet.
"My initial target was to come back by the end of the season. But the thing with an ACL injury is that it takes about six to nine months," said Jhingan.
No rushing
"It's very hard to say if I'll be back by end of the season or in June or the next ISL itself. But I can guarantee the fans, my family and the football fraternity that I'll do everything it takes to be back on the field, in a stronger shape," he said.
"I don't want to rush. When I come back, I'll be a much better footballer and a much better person," concluded Jhingan.