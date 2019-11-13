Football
ISL feature: Sandesh Jhingan is on the road to recovery

By
Sandesh Jhingan
Sandesh Jhingan is well on road to recovery. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, November 13: A little more than a month after he picked up a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), India international and Kerala Blasters FC defender Sandesh Jhingan has successfully undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

Ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh last month, India played a practice game against NorthEast United FC where Jhingan twisted his knee and ruptured his ACL.

Jhingan is under complete rest for the next three weeks before he can fly back to Kochi and link up with Kerala Blasters, a club for which he has been playing since the inception of the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, on-field rivalries notwithstanding, the ISL clubs have got together to extend support the 26-year-old.

Really helpful

Really helpful

"I've been staying at the Mumbai City FC apartments since the time I underwent surgery in Mumbai. They've been really helpful. Even Bengaluru FC have invited me to do my rehab at their facility in Bellary, Karnataka. ATK has also extended their support and have asked me to come over to Kolkata for my rehab," Jhingan said.

"I'm really impressed. To know that you've well-wishers across clubs and the football fraternity, irrespective of the on-field rivalry , it's a big boost for an athlete who is facing an unfortunate injury and long rehab. I'm grateful to all the support I've received and want to thank the football family who've come together for me," added Jhingan.

Waiting game

Waiting game

The 2014 ISL 'Emerging Player' of the Year had his road to recovery chalked out and now has to play a waiting game before he can start light training.

"I took a decision of doing prehab gym work and my muscle was in very good shape after surgery. The first two steps are done. Now I just have to be patient and see how my body responds," said the India defender.

Step-by-step

Step-by-step

The centre-back is taking it ‘step-by-step' and does not want to put a date on his return yet.

"My initial target was to come back by the end of the season. But the thing with an ACL injury is that it takes about six to nine months," said Jhingan.

No rushing

No rushing

"It's very hard to say if I'll be back by end of the season or in June or the next ISL itself. But I can guarantee the fans, my family and the football fraternity that I'll do everything it takes to be back on the field, in a stronger shape," he said.

"I don't want to rush. When I come back, I'll be a much better footballer and a much better person," concluded Jhingan.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
