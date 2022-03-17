ISL Final 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Key Players, Predicted Playing 11, Formations

Fatorda, March 16: Kerala Blasters will face Hyderabad FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Sunday (March 19).
This will be Kerala Blasters’ (KBFC) third final, while the HFC will appear in their maiden title round.
Here’s a quick look on the key players, formations, and possible playing 11 of Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC.
1. Kerala Blasters Key Players
1 Adrian Luna: The Captain of Kerala Blasters is an inspirational presence on the field. He feeds the front-line with accurate passes and also can breach the fort himself when needed. Luna has so far scored 6 goals in the ISL 2021-22.
2 Jorge Diaz: The forward is Blasters’ joint top-scorer with 8 goals this season. Diaz can be deadly in the box and can score on important occasions.
3 Alvaro Vazquez: Vazquez has also 8 goals just like Diaz and has formed a lethal partnership upfront with Diaz for Blasters this season of the ISL.
4 Sahal Abdul Samad: The creative engine of the Blasters. He captains the mid-field moves and also can find the net on occasions. Sahal has scored 6 goals and has also provided some good assists.
2. Kerala Blasters formation, possible playing 11
Formation: 4-4-2
Playing 11: Prabhsukhan Gill (Goal keeper) — Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra — Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (Captain) — Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
3. Hyderabad FC Key players
Bartholomew Ogbeche: The Nigerian has moved to HFC from Blasters and has made a big impression in ISL 2021-22. The forward, generally operates as lone striker, has scored 18 times in as many matches. The Blasters will have to find a way to hold their former star in the final.
Javier Toro: When Ogbeche was not available in the 11, Toro has more than made up for him scoring 7 goals, ensuring that Hyderabad remain on the right of the result. His alliance with Ogbeche could be dangerous for rivals.
Joao Victor: Like Sahal Samad is for Kerala Blasters, Victor is the engine room of Hyderabad. He has scored 5 goals but also held together their midfield from a slightly withdrawn position.
4. Hyderabad FC Formation, Possible Playing 11
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Playing 11: Laxmikant Kattimani (Goal keeper) — Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nim Dorjee — Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti — Yasir Mohammed, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav — Javier Toro.