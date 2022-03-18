ISL Final 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Possible Playing 11, Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction

Fatorda, March 18: Kerala Blasters will face Hyderabad FC in the ISL Final 2022 on Sunday (March 20) with both the teams eyeing their maiden title in the Indian Super League.
Hyderabad FC had ended the league phase second on the table while the Kerala Blasters entered the knockouts as the fourth placed team on the table.
100% crowd
As a deviation from the pandemic-stricken times, the ISL Final 2022 will witness a full house at the stadium.
Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was not bothered by the second leg defeat as his side qualified for their first ISL final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate.
"This season is historical for us. Now, to arrive in the final after winning against ATKMB, in my opinion, who had the best players in ISL.
“I think that today they were better than us. But we defended well. We are very happy because it is the first time that we arrive at the final," said HFC coach Manuel Marquez.
"At that moment, the important thing for us was to qualify for the final. This is the reason that we are very happy because our team especially our young Indian players, as for most of them, this is the first time that they will play in a final.
“You have to do self-criticism and I think that today ATKMB played better than us. We were lucky as they scored very late," he added.
The head coach further urged fans to come out in large numbers and witness the final clash in the stadium.
"I think that now with people in the stands it would be a good final. But I want our fans to be there, I know that Manjappada, Kerala has a lot of fans.
“I want to tell Hyderabad supporters that it would be very good if they can come to PJN Stadium on Sunday," said the head coach.
So, let’s take look at some essential details like possible playing 11, Dream11, Match prediction etc.
1 Possible Playing 11
Kerala Blasters Playing 11 (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Gill (Goal keeper) — Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra — Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (Captain) — Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
Hyderabad FC Playing 11 (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani (Goal keeper) — Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nim Dorjee — Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti — Yasir Mohammed, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav — Javier Toro.
2 Dream 11 Best Picks
Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani
Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Chinglesana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Sanjeev Stalin
Mid-fielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna. Joao Victor, Yasir Mohammed.
Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Alvaro Vazquez
3 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Match prediction
Both the sides are in real good form in the league phase, more so the Hyderabad FC. They have scored more goals than any team in the ISL 2021-22, 48. Their forward Ogbeche has a big role in that scoring 18 goals from many games. They also have a wonderful goalkeeper in Laxmikant Kattimani, who have kept the HFC sheet a cleaner one than the rest.
So, the Kerala Blasters will have to find a way to stop the goal machine of Hyderabad. Precisely, that factor gives the Hyderabad outfit a slight edge in the title match. While the Blasters have an experienced line-up under skipper Adrian Luna and they will bank on that.