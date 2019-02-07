Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL: JFC Vs MCFC: Preview, Timing, Where to watch: Pressure all around as Jamshedpur face Mumbai

By
Jamshedpur FC players warm up before the start of the match against Mumbai City FC in Hero ISL
Jamshedpur FC players warm up before the start of the match against Mumbai City FC. Image: ISL Media

Jamshedpur, February 7: Jamshedpur FC will have to play out of their skin as they host Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Friday (February 8).

ISL 2018-19: Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The race for a semi-final spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) has reached a critical stage and Jamshedpur FC know they have to stitch a winning run, starting with their clash against Mumbai.

The Men of Steel are currently fifth on the table (20 points) and are three points off the fourth spot. With just four games left to play in the league, Jamshedpur FC cannot afford to drop points and lose ground in the race for the play-offs.

"In the last three matches, we lost 2-1 against ATK, had a draw against FC Goa and won against Delhi Dynamos. We have only conceded three goals in these games so I don't think the defence is an issue. We should cut out those counter-attacks earlier, but I don't think you can blame the defence for that," said coach Cesar Ferrando, whose side has won only one of their last five matches

The absence of star forward Tim Cahill and Michael Soosairaj to injuries and Gourav Mukhi and Carlos Calvo to suspensions cause problems for Jamshedpur. But the fact they have not lost to Mumbai City at all in ISL so far will give them confidence.

"Tim Cahill's injury is a big problem for us. Losing Gourav Mukhi to a ban is a blow too since he was playing very well, so is losing Carlos Calvo. A winger who can beat his man is very important and that is why losing Soosairaj is a big blow for us," said Ferrando.

Mumbai City FC players practice before the start of the match against Jamshedpur FC in Hero ISL
Mumbai City FC players practice before the start of the match against Jamshedpur FC. Image: ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC will need to be wary of Mumbai's counter-attacking strategy though. The Islanders do not mind giving the majority of the possession to their opponents and prefer hitting teams on the counter.

The pace of their forward line which consists of the likes of Arnold Issoko, Moudou Sougou and Rafael Bastos has been utilised to deadly effect by coach Jorge Costa - something that Ferrando needs to be cautious about. However, Sougou did not start Mumbai's last match due to a hamstring injury, though he has travelled to Jamshedpur.

"After tomorrow, we will only have three games to play till the end. Both teams will be under heavy pressure but it is our job to handle the pressure. The pressure will be more on Jamshedpur since we are already in a top-four position while they are trying to come up in the table," said Costa.

Mumbai are looking to breach the psychological 30-point barrier with a win and inch to within a point of league leaders Bengaluru FC. Expect Mumbai City to be cautious and prudent in the way they approach this game.

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue