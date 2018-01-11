ISL: Lanzarote's brace helps FC Goa beat Jamshedpur FC

Margao (Goa), January 11: Manuel Lanzarote scored a fine brace to end FC Goa's three-match winless run as his side beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in a game of missed chances. The win keeps Goa in the race for the playoff spots in Indian Super League, two points ahead of Mumbai City FC, who are 5th.
Andre Bikey fouled Brandon Fernandes to give away a penalty after the attacking midfielder had brilliantly combined with Lanzarote. The latter had to retake his shot and put it in the same spot as previously to give Goa the lead.
Lanzarote 🎯#LetsFootball #GOAJAM pic.twitter.com/NpSTwT3KTp— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 11, 2018
Jamshedpur came all guns blazing at the start of the second half and the pressure told when Jerry Mawihmingthanga found Trindade Goncalves unmarked in the box for an easy header. With 54 minutes on the clock, the game opened up for both teams. Ferran Corominas and Lanzarote both fired warning shots before producing an exceptional move to get back in the lead.
Lanzarote held off his fellow Spaniard Tiri, and slotted it past Subrata Paul!#LetsFootball #GOAJAM pic.twitter.com/zQHCDt5nqw— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 11, 2018
Brandon's ball was perfectly weighted for Lanzarote and he beat Tiri with ease - did the same with the keeper - and wheeled away in celebration.
Substitutes Kervens Belfort and Farukh Choudhary almost made an immediate impact when they combined to create a close chance. Jamshedpur poured forward in numbers, and Belfort was at it again when he set up Izu Azuka who missed a golden chance from near the six yard box.
.@96_trindade found plenty of space for the equaliser!#LetsFootball #GOAJAM https://t.co/UNP8wyWlCM pic.twitter.com/rNBiROtuIL— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 11, 2018
Goa could have finished the game off when Edu Bedia and Manvir Singh broke forward. They managed to even round the goalkeeper with clever play but still missed the goal. It could have avoided a tricky finish for them, but they held on - Jamshedpur only troubling them with a last minute corner.
Coppell's side started the game on the front foot, attacking with real purpose in the opening exchanges before Lanzarote reminded them of the quality FC Goa have up front. His free-kick nearly found Mohamed Ali. For all their positive intent, Jamshedpur could only manage to threaten from distance early on. Trindade Goncalves and Izu Azuka both attempted from outside the area - one was blocked, and the other just wide.
For his sturdy performance at the back, @BPini7 is the Hero of the Match.#LetsFootball #HeroISL #GOAJAM pic.twitter.com/t2HTj1Hq7V— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 11, 2018
Lanzarote was culpable of wasting a great chance when excellent play from Corominas and Brandon set him free. But Lanzarote chose to shoot and blazed it over instead of looking for a pass. Narayan Das then put it just over with a shot from distance. Just when it seemed like a half of few chances would end 0-0, Brandon was brought down in the box by Andre Bikey and Goa had the telling penalty.
Source: ISL Media