ISL: Mumbai City FC have a point to prove

Mumbai, November 23: Riding on a string of fine results, Mumbai City FC will be hoping for a positive outcome when they take on ATK in their Indian Super League game at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday (November 24). With both the sides having a chance to earn a playoff spot, the game promises to be a close affair.
After a poor start that saw them record two loses, a draw and a win, Mumbai seem to have got their campaign back on track. The three wins on the bounce before the international break is a testament to Jorge Costa's management skills in difficult times. That those wins have come against teams like champions Chenniayin FC and the phenomenonal Northeast United FC might have boosted their confidence.
One of the primary reasons behind Mumbai’s resurgence has been their solid defence. Costa, a centre-back during his playing days at FC Porto, was quick to sort out defensive frailties post the FC goa hammering and the new-look back-four with Joyner Lourenco partnering Lucian Goian in the heart have responded well to their coach’s call.
Though they haven’t scored enough goals, the improving chemistry between the front three consisting of Rafael Bastos, Modou Sougou and Arnold Issoko could prove to be a threat for the Kolkata side, especially with their engine Paulo Machado ever present to set up an attack with his delightful through balls.
Challenging Mumbai in their home den will be an ATK outfit that has endured an inconsistent run in the league, to say the least. Of their seven games, they have won three, lost three and had to rally to share the spoils in the other.
Their defence has barely been impressive so far and to make things worse the attack too has started showing a downward trend. While they did rope in Emiliano Alfaro on loan from FC Pune City to arrest this fall, the Uruguayan picking up an Achilles injury has troubled Steve Coppell.
Mumbai are a side determined to prove a point and ATK has shown that they can resist the toughest sides on their day, and if things go as per script we will have a cracker.
Kick off is at 7.30 pm
Live on Star Sports 1/ Star Sports HD 1
Live streaming on Hotstar