ISL preview: Start time, where to watch, live streaming: Goa, Bengaluru tussle for top spot

Chhetri to return
Bengaluru have been boosted by the news that Chhetri is fit to feature in the game after missing the recent international break with an injury.
While Chhetri has four goals to his name, all eyes will be on Miku as well.
Top form
The Venezuelan striker has been in top form and Bengaluru FC have only dropped points against Jamshedpur FC, a game in which Miku neither scored nor provided an assist.
"Sunil has trained in the last two training sessions and as far as we are concerned he is fine now and he can participate in tomorrow's match," said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.
Topscorer record
It must be noted that both Chhetri and Corominas are closing in on the ISL's all-time topscorer record.
While Iain Hume leads the charts with 28 goals, Chhetri has 25 strikes and Corominas has 26 goals to their names.
Good football
"We can say that FC Goa are playing very good football and are scoring a lot of goals so I think it can be a very nice game because our mentality is also to play nice football and score goals. I hope the match becomes a nice show for all the fans," said Cuadrat.
Bengaluru are one of the only two unbeaten sides in the competition. In what will be their fourth away game of the season, it must be noted that the Blues have won their previous three. Sergio Lobera went as far as to label them the best team in the league.