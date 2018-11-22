ISL preview, start time, where to watch live steaming: NorthEast keen to break home jinx

Guwahati, November 22: NorthEast United FC have been impressive in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with 11 points from their first six matches.
They are just below the top four at the moment, but with a match in hand could quite easily make the jump.
There is one problem though for the Highlanders. They've won three matches so far and all of them have been away from home. NorthEast United will now look to break the home jinx as they host Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday.
Can NorthEast get their first home win and propel themselves back into the top four or will Kerala Blasters get that much needed three points?
Kick off is at 7.30 pm
Live on Star Sports 1/ Star Sports HD 1
Live streaming on Hotstar