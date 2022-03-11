ISL Semi-Final 2022 1st Leg: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan – Live Streaming, Lineup, Dream11 Prediction

Goa, March 11: Hyderabad FC will meet ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-final 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday (March 12).
Second placed Hyderabad FC reached the last 4 stage for the first time as they finished the league stage with 11 wins, 4 defeats and 5 draws for a total of 38 points from 20 matches.
Last season's runners up ATK Mohun Bagan missed out on the League Shield winners trophy after a narrow defeat to leaders Jamshedpur FC on the final matchday of the league stage, ending in third position with 10 wins, 3 defeats and 7 draws for a total of 37 points from 20 matches.
While Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan clash in the two-legged semifinal 2, table-toppers and League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will battle fourth placed Kerala Blasters in the other two-legged semis for a place in the ISL 2021-22 Final, scheduled for March 20.
As for the first leg of the semi-final 2, the two sides have already met twice this season with the first fixture ending in a 2-2 draw and the reverse fixture ending 2-1 in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan.
Overall, the two sides have met 4 times so far in Indian Super League with ATK Mohun Bagan winning once and three other matches ending in a draw. However, the Hyderabad FC team seem rejuvenated off late and that was seen in their push to finish in the top four.
Hyderabad FC are currently the top-scorers in ISL season 8 with 43 goals thanks to the league's top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche, who himself has scored 17 goals from 17 matches so far and is all set to win the golden boot at the end of the tournament.
HFC also possess the second best defence this season, conceding just 23 goals from 20 matches. Their defence stands tall thanks to the central defensive pairing of Chinglensana Singh and Juanan.
ATK Mohun Bagan has often relied on Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous and David Williams, but the overseas trio have contributed just 14 goals between them and the goals for the Mariners have mostly come in the form of Indian players this season.
Liston Colaco has scored 8 goals from 20 matches and Manvir Singh has scored 6 in 20 matches. The duo also scored against Hyderabad in their most recent meeting in ISL. In total ATK MB has registered 37 goals, making them the third highest goal-scorers this season.
ATK Mohun Bagan also possess the fourth best defence in the league this season behind the other three semifinalists, conceding 26 goals from 20 matches. The heart of the defence features the pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri.
Now, let's take a look at possible lineup, dream11 best picks and match prediction ahead of HFC vs ATK MB ISL 2022 semi-final 2 1st Leg:
Hyderbad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible starting lineup
Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani; Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti; Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Nikhil Poojary; Victor Ogbeche.
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous/David Williams, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Best Picks (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Liston Colaco (vice captain), Joao Victor, Hugo Boumous, Joel Chianese
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche (captain)
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Prediction
With two legs to settle the tie, both teams will look to keep a clean-sheet heading into next week's second leg meeting. And as this is a semi-final meeting, form and head-to-head record goes out of the equation.
However, with top-scorers Hyderabad FC in action, we expect to see goals in this match. Hyderabad FC start favourites, but ATK Mohun Bagan's experience of reaching the business end of the tournament may help them edge the match or at least secure a draw.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Details
Venue: Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa
Kick off time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (March 12)
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar and JIO TV