ISL Transfer News: Eugeneson Lyngdoh returns to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, June 17: Midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh is returning to Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC after a after a two-year stint with Kolkata-side ATK.
The Shillong-born playmaker had first joined Bengaluru FC in 2014 after stints with Meghalaya's Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United and he left the Blues during the ISL draft in 2017.
The 32-year-old is now back with the Blues on a one-year deal, with the club announcing the signing on their Twitter handle.
"Ever since I first signed for Bengaluru FC I knew I was making the right decision. Now that I'm here again I want to relive those moments and create new ones. I'm looking forward to being back on the pitch and fighting for titles once again," Lyngdoh told the club website.
In his previous stint with Bengaluru FC, Lyngdoh had scored 16 goals in 74 appearances in three seasons while winning the Federation Cup in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and the I-League in 2016-17. The creative midfielder even bagged the AIFF Player of the Year award for 2015, the second BFC player to claim the honour after Sunil Chhetri.
Going on to become a vital part of the side under Ashley Westwood and then under Albert Roca, Lyngdoh scored some crucial goals for the Blues en route to winning three major trophies apart from helping the club to a maiden AFC Cup final in 2016
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat welcomed Lyngdoh back in the club. "I've worked with Eugeneson before and I know the kind of influence he has on the dressing room. He is a good professional with good habits and I've no doubt about the fact that he'll help the side improve and more specifically, the youngsters on the squad. He knows how we like to play, so we already have a head start with him," said Cuadrat.
(Source: BFC Media)