ISL Transfer Watch: Brandon Fernandes to stay with FC Goa for three more years

Bengaluru, April 10: Brandon Fernandes has signed a new three-year contract with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa.
The new contract, which will keep Brandon with the Gaurs till 2024 also sees him become the longest-serving player in club history.
The 26-year-old, has been with FC Goa since being selected by the Gaurs in the 2017 ISL Draft with their pick in the sixth round.
Since then, Brandon has gone on to become one of the vital cogs in the Goa side which qualified for the ISL play-offs in each of the past four seasons.
In the meanwhile, the midfielder meanwhile has gone on to become an Indian international with all three goals from India during the latest World Cup qualification campaign coming via assists from Brandon.
The FC Goa no. 10 also holds the record for the highest number of assists recorded by an Indian in ISL.
Capable of playing across the midfield, the Indian international played a crucial role in helping the Gaurs win their first-ever trophy in 2019. Brandon scored what turned out to be the eventual winner in the Super Cup that year to help FC Goa to their maiden silverware.
Speaking to fcgoa.in after putting pen to paper on the new contract, Brandon said, "Playing for FC Goa has always been special ever since I arrived here four years back. I feel at home here. Together we've been able to stitch together a lot of successful; chapters over the past few years and I'm looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the years to come.
"I'm convinced that the best days - both for me and the club lies ahead of us and I intend to start working towards that. Being a Goan, it gives me great pleasure to continue to wear this shirt and representing my people for many years to come.
"I'll be giving everything I've to help deliver the success that our fans deserve."
FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also expressed his delight, "We're delighted that Brandon has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club. He has grown leaps and bounds since he first arrived here in 2017 to turn into one of the most consistent creative forces in the country."